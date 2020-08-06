Food corral shut down at Glens Falls Shirt Factory

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Eric Unkauf, owner of the Shirt Factory in Glens Falls and organizer of the weekly Thursday food truck corral, said on Facebook late Wednesday that the corral had to be shut down for at least this week due to new COVID-19 safety requirements from the city.

The Facebook post said that Unkauf was told by city officials that the corral, at 71 Lawrence Street, could not exceed 50 people in attendance. Unkauf said that the vendors alone would exceed that number.

The food truck corral has been a weekly summer occurrence at the Shirt Factory since 2017, and invites restaurants area-wide and shops inside the factory alike to come and sell.

The corral started again in May, as a pickup-only affair with patrons not leaving their cars.

Unkauf wrote that he plans to appeal the city decision at the state level.

“I believe with our Farmers Market designation and focus on food and essential products that this limit should not apply,” he wrote. “however with the late notice of 4pm today, I have no choice but to cancel the event for this week.”

