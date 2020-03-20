Breaking News
Food bank inside Uno Pizzeria offers safer (and free) shopping to those at risk

News

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Across the street from a busy Walmart, Uno Pizzeria in Queensbury is offering a safer way to get food and other basic needs for the elderly and other at-risk individuals.

This week, charity organization 4s4life has been running a food bank, started on their own funds and quickly boosted by financial and material donations from all across the North Country.

The organization is looking for volunteers to keep the bank open, as well as to offer delivery to those who can’t make it there in person. Check their Facebook for more information.

