Food and music all day at the Empire State Plaza

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, August 11, the Empire State Plaza will have a free full day of live music and food vendors.

Starting at 11 a.m., dozens of food vendors and a Farmers Market will open as well as a lunchtime concert. The Capital Concert series caps off the evening with a performance by the band “Lit” at 7 p.m.

Performance Schedule:

12 p.m. – Lunchtime concert by the Old Time Dance Band

5:30 p.m. – Local alternative rock band Side-B takes the stage.

7 p.m. – Lit performs

The event is free and ends at 8:30 p.m. Free parking will be available starting at 5 p.m. in the Grand Street and Elk Street lots. Paid parking is also available in the visitor lot under the Empire State Plaza.

Plaza security will enforce its alcohol policy consistent with all other events and will not allow outside alcoholic beverages, hard-sided coolers, or glass containers to be brought onto the Plaza at any time of day. Alcohol will be served by vendors to adults with proper identification.