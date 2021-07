BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city splash pads have been open since May, but when it comes to the nine public outdoor pools in Buffalo, they will remain locked up all summer because lifeguard recruiting and training was not able to happen during the midst of the pandemic.

"Every year, over the winter we partner with groups like the Police Athletic League, Buffalo City Swimming Racers, and Buffalo Public Schools to recruit city youth to become trained for free to become city lifeguards," said Andy Raab, deputy commissioner of Parks and Recreation for the City of Buffalo. "We were not able to do that this year because of Covid protocols. The schools weren't really operating, our pools were not open over the course of the winter when we would normally do that."