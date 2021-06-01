Fonda-Fultonville to hold senior parade for class of 2021

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A senior parade for the Fonda-Fultonville Central School District Class of 2021 will be taking place at the Fonda Speedway and Fairgrounds Thursday, June 3. Local law enforcement and first responders will be part of the parade.

This is the second year the district is honoring seniors in this way. The tradition started last year to honor seniors safely in light of COVID.

“FFCS is proud to continue this new tradition and give the graduating class an opportunity to wave goodbye to their teachers and be together safely,” the district said.

Cars will be lined up beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the parade starting at 6 p.m. as it enters the school campus. Faculty and staff will be in their vehicles at the school to cheer seniors on.

Parade information