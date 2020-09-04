Fonda and Mohawk residents asked to reduce water use

VILLAGE OF FONDA/TOWN OF MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in the Village of Fonda are asking residents in Fonda and the Town of Mohawk to reduce their water usage to necessary needs only. They say they are experiencing a drastic water loss in the water system.
Officials will send a notification once we resolve the issue or if we need to make additional arrangements for emergency water supplies.
