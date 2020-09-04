Fonda and Mohawk residents asked to reduce water use

News
Posted: / Updated:

VILLAGE OF FONDA/TOWN OF MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in the Village of Fonda are asking residents in Fonda and the Town of Mohawk to reduce their water usage to necessary needs only. They say they are experiencing a drastic water loss in the water system.

Officials will send a notification once we resolve the issue or if we need to make additional arrangements for emergency water supplies.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga