Following end of eviction moratorium landlords feel stuck in limbo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the end of the eviction moratorium last month, some landlords have been stuck in limbo. Tenants are applying for emergency rent help which covers them for the time being. But one local landlord is not happy with the move.

“It’s a family house that my grandpa had built. My grandfather had it, my father had it and I have it, and like I to keep the tradition going if I could,” said Charles Andros.

Andros says as a landlord all he wants is to be back living in his parent’s home. He has gone months without rent and faced mounting expenses after a major flood last year. But his current tenants are putting a halt to him moving back in.

“The day we went to court my tenants applied for the ERAP program. Now simply by doing that it puts a stay on the eviction.”

Over the past couple of months, the Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been again accepting applications to help tenants. But right now, there is no new money in the fund. However, a pending application will provide temporary protection for a tenant from eviction.

“The way the law is written I have to wait now until I get a reply from ERAP. I’m under the impression I got several more months that I’m going to have to wait before I can get into my own home,” said Andros.



“I would say lots of levels of government have failed renters and owners,” said Ann Korchak.

Korchak is the president of the Small Property Owners of New York. She says it’s a double-edged sword right now for landlords and tenants. Korchak believes the key to relieving this issue is more money in the ERAP program.

Governor Kathy Hochul also announced an additional $1.6 billion in federal assistance for ERAP.



“It’s the best solution to cover past rents because there aren’t many industries that have been asked to shoulder a burden like the housing providers have during the pandemic,” said Korchak.

Andros is hoping this law to stop evictions can be overlooked so he can have his house back. News10 reached out to ERAP for comment and has not heard back.