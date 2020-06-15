Following drowning, Troy reminds residents swimming prohibited at Poestenkill Gorge

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a man drowned in the Poestenkill Gorge over the weekend, the City of Troy is reminding residents that swimming and climbing at the popular park are not allowed. They say additional fencing, signage, and trail markers were put up in early June to prevent residents from getting hurt.

Police and fire departments were called on Sunday evening after getting a 911 call that a man in his late teens or early twenty’s didn’t resurface while swimming in the gorge. The man was found deceased a short while later by the New York State Police Dive Team.

“The summer season brings more activity to the City’s public parks & recreational spaces. However, trespassing into restricted areas like the Poestenkill Gorge creates the potential for serious injury or fatalities like the tragic drowning incident which occurred last weekend,” said Troy Mayor Patrick Madden. “When visiting our parks, we urge the public to stay in authorized areas and observe all posted signage & fencing to prevent avoidable accidents and eliminate the need for unnecessary emergency response.”

