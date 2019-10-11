Flying into your local KFC: Kentucky Fried Chicken Wings

(CNN)– It’s a fast-food dream come true! KFC is adding Kentucky Fried Chicken Wings to its menu.

Introducing New Kentucky Fried Wings! Try my New Kentucky Fried Wings with three different sauces! That’s Buffalo, Honey BBQ, or Nashville Hot. Fly down to KFC and get chicken wings from the chicken experts or get them delivered free when you order online for a limited time! Posted by KFC on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Of course, it’s the perfect portion size for someone who doesn’t want a whole piece of chicken or just wants a snack on the go. Sauce choices include Nashville-Hot, Buffalo, or Honey BBQ. If you’re not a big fan of the sauce, you can order them without the sauce (the classic style). Either way, “it’s finger lickin’ good.”

One order contains six wings and will cost you $5. If you’re looking to feed your whole crew on game day, the chicken chain is offering a 48 piece option for around $37. And if you want them delivered, KFC is offering free delivery on orders of $12 or more through November 24.