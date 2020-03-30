Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport facilitates emergency organ transfer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Staying open and staffed while other smaller county airports are having to carefully consider their options, Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport helped move an emergency organ transplant to its destination late last week.

Airport staff couldn’t disclose where the organ was headed, but said that facilitating transport of precious goods was one of the strengths the location has over larger airports, where more red tape might get in the way.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak