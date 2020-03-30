Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport facilitates emergency organ transfer

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Staying open and staffed while other smaller county airports are having to carefully consider their options, Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport helped move an emergency organ transplant to its destination late last week.
Airport staff couldn’t disclose where the organ was headed, but said that facilitating transport of precious goods was one of the strengths the location has over larger airports, where more red tape might get in the way.
- FDA approves mask sterilization plan at Ohio lab
- Six Flags Darien Lake delays opening due to pandemic
- Rochester donut joint pays viral tribute to Dr. Fauci
- When are schools opening? It could be a while
- Florida pastor arrested for packed services despite ‘safer-at-home’ order