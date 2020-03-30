Florida pastor arrested for packed services despite ‘safer-at-home’ order

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area pastor has been arrested following two large services at his church over the weekend.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says he made the decision Sunday night to seek an arrest warrant against the pastor of River at Tampa Bay Church for violating social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The sheriff confirmed in a tweet Monday afternoon that Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne had been arrested.

Announcing the arrest of Dr. Ronald Howard-Browne, Pastor of The River at Tampa Bay Church, who intentionally and repeatedly disregarded state and local public health orders, which put his congregation and our community in danger. pic.twitter.com/1gERVdzyIp — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) March 30, 2020

Sheriff Chronister says Howard-Browne “repeatedly” violated social distancing orders from the president, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local authorities.

“His reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk and thousands of residents who may interact with them this week in danger,” the sheriff says.

According to Sheriff Chronister, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with leaders at the church since last Friday. The sheriff says his office received a tip that the church pastor was refusing to stop holding large services and was instead encouraging his congregation to meet in person at the church.

Chronister added that the church has the ability to stream services online and on TV to people at home, but instead encouraged people to attend church in person. He says the church even provided bus transportation to two large services on Sunday.

The pastor will be charged with unlawful assembly and violation of public health emergency rules. Both charges are second-degree misdemeanors.

The River at Tampa Bay Church on Sunday night had car after car pulling into the parking lot. Church leaders kept their doors open for worship after deputies contacted them regarding the large crowds at services in the morning.

Howard-Browne defended that decision in a Facebook live post titled “End of Days Part Three.”

“Just saying that the thing is blown totally way out of proportion, and if you shut the church down, the church is not a non-essential service.” Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne

In a statement to the press from March 18, the church Facebook page posted it “will do everything in our power to support the efforts of our wider community by cleaning and sanitizing surfaces and take any other recommended measures to protect our people and keep them healthy and safe.”

On the road leading to the church, deputies put up a traffic sign that says “Practice social distancing and stay six feet apart, maximum 10 people per room.”

“The sheriff’s office has advised church leaders of the danger they are putting themselves and their congregation in by not maintaining appropriate social distancing at a time when COVID-19 cases are unfortunately still on the rise in Hillsborough County,” deputies say.

Many religious institutions are holding prayer services online during the pandemic. “Our outreach is to the whole world,” says Vicki Walker, minister at Hyde Park United Methodist. “God gave us brains and we’re invited to use them, and it’s an act of faith in good conscience for Christians to worship together online, not in public.”

The Hillsborough County “safer-at-home” order, approved last week and an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis, limits faith gatherings to under 10 people.

