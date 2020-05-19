Florida man who called coronavirus ‘fake crisis’ gets infected, warns others

JUPITER, Fla. (KRON) — A Florida man who initially said he believed the coronavirus was a “fake crisis” that was “blown out of proportion” is now hospitalized with the virus. His wife is also hospitalized, and he has a warning for others.

“Many people still think that the coronavirus is a fake crisis. Which, at one time, I did too—and not that I thought it wasn’t a real virus going around, but at one time I felt that it was blown out of proportion and it wasn’t that serious,” Brian Hitchens wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

Hitchens said he continued to downplay the pandemic until he began feeling sick and couldn’t work anymore.

Just days after falling ill, Hitchens said his wife also started feeling sick, went to a hospital, and was told to self-quarantine.

Their conditions worsened, and they were admitted into a local medical center.

“They admitted us right away, and we both went to ICU. I started feeling better within a few days, but my wife got worse to the point where they sedated her and put her on the ventilator,” he said.

He said he was never put on a ventilator.

“Never had terrible aches and pains, just weak and exhausted,” Hitchens said, adding that his wife remains sedated.

“After three weeks, I have come to accept that my wife may pass away and the peace I have about it is that I know without a shadow of a doubt that she will be going home to be with the Lord. But I also do believe in miracles, and I’m holding onto the chance that she may get healed. But if not, I am thankful for her,” he said.

He added, “So think about what I wrote, and think about if this thing is a fake crisis.”

“Looking back, I should have wore a mask in the beginning, but I didn’t. And perhaps I’m paying the price for it now, but I know that—if it was me that gave it to my wife—I know that she forgives me, and I know that God forgives me,” he added.

Hitchens told WPTV he once thought that “maybe the government trying something, and it was kind of like they threw it out there to kinda distract us.”

At last check, there were more than 46,000 confirmed cases in Florida, with nearly 2,000 deaths.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES