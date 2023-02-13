ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Tyrone Parker, 41, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was sentenced to serve 57 months in prison after pleading guilty in a nationwide conspiracy case where he and others committed bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. The fraud scheme, known as “Felony Lane Gang” occurred between 2019 and 2020.

Parker was one of nine men charged in a 13-count indictment. Keyshawn Arnold, 25, of Schenectady, Gary Grier, 37 and Joshua Mallory, 37, of Fort Lauderdale, and Terrell McDonald, 32, of Troy, had previously pled guilty.

According to the indictment, the men traveled across the country, breaking into cars. They targeted cars parked by women at locations such as health and fitness centers, daycares, and parks. They would steal debit and credit cards, checkbooks, and photo identifications, and then recruit women to impersonate the victims and cash checks in drive-through bank lanes. The women recruited suffered from addiction to controlled substances and were provided narcotics as payment.

Parker was ordered to pay restitution of $132,990 and a forfeiture money judgment of $7,202. The following remaining co-defendants are scheduled for trial in federal court in Albany on July 10:

Tyrone Parker, Jr., 22, of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Also known as “Cheese” and “Little Thigh”.

Cedric Lynch, 37, of Orlando, FL. Known as “City”.

Robert Natson, 36, of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Known as “Big Rob”.

Randall Taylor, 37, of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Known as “Gucci” and “Guwop”.

The case is being jointly investigated by the FBI and law enforcement agencies across the United States.