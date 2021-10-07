Florida man pleads guilty to Delmar bank robbery

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with bank robbery. Jesse Clarence Odum, 35, of Pensacola, Florida, was charged with robbing the Pioneer Bank branch in Delmar.

On May 2, 2015, Odum entered the Pioneer Bank, stopped at a counter, wrote a note, and approached a teller. Police said he passed the teller the note, which instructed her to be silent and give him $10,000. The teller partially complied, and Odum fled the bank with $5,000.

Odum was arrested on May 26, 2015 by Bethlehem police in the vicinity of the same Pioneer Bank.

Odum faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a post-imprisonment supervised release of up to three years. His sentencing is scheduled for February 4, 2022.