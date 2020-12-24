Florida man arrested for stolen, illegal possession of a gun

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Dec. 23 at 7:19 p.m., the Colonie Police Department received a call from a resident of Statesboro, Georgia saying she had previously reported a firearm stolen and believed that the suspect, and stolen firearm, were now in Colonie. The victim in Georgia developed this information through the suspects social media use and tracked him to the Courtyard Marriot at 274 Wolf Road.

The suspect, Nicholas A. Cole, 34, of Fort Meyers, Florida was registered at the hotel, but was not in his room and his whereabouts were unknown. Members of the Patrol and Investigations Divisions maintained surveillance on the motel, applied for and were granted a search warrant for his room and his car. Additionally, they began efforts to locate the suspect. The suspect returned to the motel at 11:20 p.m. and he was stopped and detained without incident.

The suspect had the loaded (8 rounds) Beretta Nano 9mm in a holster in his waistband as well as concentrated cannabis.

The suspect was also found to be a Registered Sex Offender and have warrants issued by the Schenectady PD for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender, Unlawful Imprisonment and Menacing. Additionally, he was charged by the Rotterdam PD for Aggravated Harassment.

The suspect does not have a NYS pistol permit and further can’t legally possess a handgun in NYS due to five previous felony convictions and active orders of protection against him.

There are the charges against him:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second and Third Degree (felonies)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor)

Cole was sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility as pre-arraignment detainee and is expected to be arraigned on Dec. 24.