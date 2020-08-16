Florida man arrested for living in stadium’s luxury suite

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — A Florida man was charged with Felony Burglary for allegedly living in a stadium’s luxury suite for two weeks.

Police say Daniel Albert Neja, 39, moved into Al Lang Stadium where the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer team plays.

A department spokesperson said Neja stole merchandise and food. He is also charged with a Misdemeanor for Resisting an Officer Without Violence.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga