Florida man arrested for living in stadium’s luxury suite

(CNN) — A Florida man was charged with Felony Burglary for allegedly living in a stadium’s luxury suite for two weeks.
Police say Daniel Albert Neja, 39, moved into Al Lang Stadium where the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer team plays.
A department spokesperson said Neja stole merchandise and food. He is also charged with a Misdemeanor for Resisting an Officer Without Violence.
