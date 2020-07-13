OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A man accused of setting a Florida church on fire was being held without bail Sunday on charges that include attempted second-degree murder and arson.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged Steven Shields, 23, on Saturday, hours after detectives say he plowed a minivan through the front door of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala, doused the foyer with gasoline and set it on fire, causing extensive damage.
Several people were inside preparing for Mass when the attack occurred early Saturday, but no one was hurt.
According to court documents, Shields told detectives he is mentally ill but had stopped taking his medication, the Ocala Star-Banner reported.
Shields told detectives what he did was “awesome,” and he smiled and laughed, the affidavit said. He told detectives he was “on a mission,” called himself “king” and that he has problems with the Catholic Church and referenced passages in the Bible’s Book of Revelations.
Services were being held Sunday in another part of the church.
The Marion County Public Defender’s Office was closed Sunday and not accepting phone messages.
Ocala is about 80 miles north of Orlando.
LATEST STORIES
- North Carolina police reportedly swarmed by ‘hostile crowd’ of about 50 people after drug bust
- Florida man accused of driving car into church, setting it on fire with parishioners inside
- Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies at 27
- Food distribution event set for Monday in Troy
- Albany police investigating New Hope Terrace shooting that injured two