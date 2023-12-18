CAPITAL DISTRICT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The intense rain and flooding caused an array of headaches across the region, from flooded roads, delayed projects, and damage to ceilings and basements. NEWS10 rode through flooded out parts of the region and saw damages residential in nature.

Basements, roofs and drainage systems all took the brunt of this rainfall. Property Manager Pete Restaino described damages to one apartment complex on Lake Avenue.

“This is what happened, we got a leak from the roof, came down through this bathroom, and the two bathrooms below us all the way down to the basement,” said Restaino.

They called Quick Response, it’s one of several services that had their hands full Monday. CEO Vincent Laurenzo Jr. said it was “one of those days”.

“Call volume has been very high. When you get this abundance of rain in a condensed time, you get a lot of water coming through roofs, a lot of water coming in through people’s basements,” said Laurenzo.

This Lake Avenue property is a prime example of the trickle-down impact of so much rain. A vacant room on the top floor took on water that pooled on the roof. The residents just below that apartment are on vacation.

“Unfortunately this happens all the time when people are on vacation or if it’s a vacant apartment and things go unnoticed,” said Laurenzo.

The key in flooding situations is to find the water source and safely stop it, if possible and as soon as possible to minimize damage.

“Try to check your roofs. Make sure you don’t have any blockages. Check your basement. Make sure your pumps are operating,” said Laurenzo. “Make sure your drains are not clogged.”

He offered more advice, like asking a neighbor or friend to check on your property if you’re away. And Laurenzo said it’s always a good idea to review your homeowners or renters insurance policies to make sure you have proper coverage. And lastly, be safe.