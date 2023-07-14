ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, this week severe thunderstorms caused significant damage in several parts of the state. Flash flooding caused Amtrak service in the Hudson Valley to be suspended for several days.

Bruce Becker the Communications Director for the Empire State Rail Passengers Association explained the delay to Amtrak service had a significant impact. According to Governor Hochul’s office, 14,000 riders were impacted per day.

Becker expressed concern about a proposed bill to cut federal funding for Amtrak by eighty percent.

“It would be a big issue, a big detriment, particularly for those folks in the capital region that rely upon Amtrak to go to new york city on a regular basis” said Becker.

Also, this week, as people continue to clean from flash flooding some homeowners beginning the complicated process of filing flood insurance claims. Tully Rinkey attorney Ryan McCall gave insight into how those without flood insurance could get coverage.

“Sometimes If there is damage related to water that may be related to a flood it could also be covered under other things say the flood starts an electrical fire at that time that may be able to trigger your fire or other type of homeowners insurance but I can’t recommend enough in a situation like this to always get the flood insurance usually if you’re not in a flood zone it’s a nominal cost,” Said McCall.

