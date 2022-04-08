MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Montgomery County has announced several road closures throughout the County due to flooding. Below is a list of all road closures that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has announced.

Hagaman

Chuctanunda Street

Palatine

Calbet Road Hickory Hill Road (between Dillenback Road and Calbet Road)

Canajoharie

Mapletown Road (between White Road and Old Sharon Road)

White Road (between State Hwy 163 and State Hwy 10)

Root

State Hwy 5s (between Currytown Road and Sprakers Hill)

S Green Road (between State Hwy 162 and Lynk Street)

Charleston

Esperance Road (near Corbin Hill Road)Burtonsville Road (Carron Road)

Glen