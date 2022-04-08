MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Montgomery County has announced several road closures throughout the County due to flooding. Below is a list of all road closures that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has announced.
Hagaman
- Chuctanunda Street
Palatine
- Calbet Road Hickory Hill Road (between Dillenback Road and Calbet Road)
Canajoharie
- Mapletown Road (between White Road and Old Sharon Road)
- White Road (between State Hwy 163 and State Hwy 10)
Root
- State Hwy 5s (between Currytown Road and Sprakers Hill)
- S Green Road (between State Hwy 162 and Lynk Street)
Charleston
- Esperance Road (near Corbin Hill Road)Burtonsville Road (Carron Road)
Glen
- State Hwy 5s (between Borden Road and Sprakers Hill Road)
- Hughes Road (between State Hwy 161 and State Hwy 30a)