MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Montgomery County has announced several road closures throughout the County due to flooding. Below is a list of all road closures that the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has announced.

Hagaman

  • Chuctanunda Street

Palatine

  • Calbet Road Hickory Hill Road (between Dillenback Road and Calbet Road)

Canajoharie

  • Mapletown Road (between White Road and Old Sharon Road)
  • White Road (between State Hwy 163 and State Hwy 10)

Root

  • State Hwy 5s (between Currytown Road and Sprakers Hill)
  • S Green Road (between State Hwy 162 and Lynk Street)

Charleston

  • Esperance Road (near Corbin Hill Road)Burtonsville Road (Carron Road)

Glen

  • State Hwy 5s (between Borden Road and Sprakers Hill Road)
  • Hughes Road (between State Hwy 161 and State Hwy 30a)