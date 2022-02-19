WARREN COUTNY (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Warren County Office of Emergency Services reported road closures in Warrensburg and Thurman due to Hudson River flooding. Officials said flooding is related to an ice jam.

According to officials Route 418 between Hickory Hill in Warrensburg and River Road in Thurman were closed due to water levels rising across the highway. They said the closure also includes the Route 418 bridge over the Hudson.

In addition, emergency services closed a portion of River Road in Thurman, near Bowen Hill Road, which was inundated with ice and water. Highway crews are on the scene.

Officials warn that drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Road closures will be in effect until further notice.