Flex your thumbs: Hudson Falls Middle School students jump into esports

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Around 15 students have been coming to Hudson Falls Middle School this week to get into a different kind of sport; one that many of them may have otherwise been doing alone at home.

Now, they get to make fast friends together instead.

That was the goal behind the creation of an esports summer camp, where students came for three days this week to play video games like Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which have a presence in school esports leagues that are emerging across the nation.

The plan is to expand the group to Hudson Falls High School in the fall, and start playing official league games with other school districts.

Esport tournaments involve a lot of skill-building, and the teachers who have kept an eye on the new club say they’ve learned a lot from students.

Incoming 9th grader Corbin Schenier says there is any number of reasons kids get into esports, from finding an escape from reality to enjoying the competition, but that at the end of the day, the most important thing is having fun with friends.

District technology director Christine MacPherson said she was immediately impressed by how quickly kids who didn’t know each other before became friends, and even taught the games to newcomers.

The interest list for the fall has more kids than were able to attend during the summer just at the middle school alone. The district plans to use programs specific to school esports tournaments to start getting connected and planning games.