ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the Capital Region braces for the potential of late-day severe weather Monday, the Commissioner of Water for Albany, Joe Coffey, shares some important reminders about flash flooding.
Do:
- Prepare for basement flooding if you have experienced it previously.
- Place valuables and electronics about a foot above the basement floor.
- Obey street barriers blocking off flooded areas of the road.
Coffey pointed out low-lying areas in Albany, like Hackett Boulevard and Clara Barton Drive, as well as Western Avenue near Euclid Avenue and Homestead Avenue as common problem areas for flooding.
Don’t:
- Driving into flooded roadways poses a serious risk.
- Do not walk into flooded roadways. Coffey noted it is possible for manhole covers to become displaced and present another hidden hazard under storm water.