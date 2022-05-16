ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the Capital Region braces for the potential of late-day severe weather Monday, the Commissioner of Water for Albany, Joe Coffey, shares some important reminders about flash flooding.

Do:

Prepare for basement flooding if you have experienced it previously.

Place valuables and electronics about a foot above the basement floor.

Obey street barriers blocking off flooded areas of the road.

Coffey pointed out low-lying areas in Albany, like Hackett Boulevard and Clara Barton Drive, as well as Western Avenue near Euclid Avenue and Homestead Avenue as common problem areas for flooding.

Don’t: