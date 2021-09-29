Flames of Hope ceremony to honor lives lost to suicide

by: Sara Rizzo

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Flames of Hope ceremony will be held September 29 to raise awareness about suicide and honor the lives lost to suicide. The event is at 6:15 p.m. at the Crossings of Colonie in Loudonville.

The Albany County Suicide Task Force is holding the event with County Executive Dan McCoy. All are welcome to attend, reflect and remember. The ceremony will be held at the gazebo by the pond.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Many events took place throughout the month to raise awareness about suicide.

More information about the event is available by calling the Albany County Executive’s Office at (518) 447-7040.

Suicide is the eleventh leading cause of death in the United States. If you need help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

