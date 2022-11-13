SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds turned out Sunday morning for the Stockade-athon. The 15K race runs throughout downtown Schenectady’s historic stockade district, Central Park and Vale Cemetery.

Among the crowd, you could see a group of runners in hockey jerseys carrying an American flag. Flags 4 Fallen chose to honor American Ice Hockey Coach Herb Brooks.

Brooks, who died in 2003, coached the U.S. hockey team to a gold medal victory at the Lake Placid Olympics in 1980. The final game between the U.S. and Soviet Union was dubbed the “Miracle on Ice,” and is remembered as one of the most dramatic victories in sports history.

“He united a nation when he beat the Russian team and we are bringing that miracle spirit today with us,” Mike Newhouse, New York Representative for Flags 4 Fallen, said.

The group has honored others in the past, including veterans. In Spring 2021, they honored fallen army specialist Abigail Jenks.

“Our goal is to show somebody, the family of a lost loved one that a complete stranger cares,” Newhouse said. “We continue to do it, we’ve run over 530 flags so far, I’ve personally done over 30 crossings and it’s something I love to do.”

The cause hits home for some members of the running team who are looking to honor Brooks’ legacy by running together.

“We’re all of different levels and abilities and we are doing this together as a team and that’s what running is about,” Jamie Trumpler said. “We’re celebrating everyone’s abilities no matter if they are fast or slow or young or older, just doing it together and that’s what Herb really personified with just getting a team of people together and doing something great with it.”

The flag from Sunday’s race will be given to Brooks’ family.