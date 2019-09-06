FL hospital welcomes 6 babies during Hurricane Dorian

by: CNN/WBTW

JACKSONVILLE, FL AREA (CNN/WBTW) – Orange Park Medical Center near Jacksonville reported six births as Hurricane Dorian passed through the area, three on Tuesday and three on Wednesday.

The hospital released a statement saying hurricanes cause low barometric pressure, which can bring on labor.

The hospital also said anytime there’s a hurricane in the area, it makes sure their team is ready for an influx of patients.

Staff gave each baby a hurricane-themed onesie to mark their arrival.

Some read, “category five cutie” and “I was in the hurricane evacuation plan.”

