Five things you need to know Tuesday March 24

(NEWS10) — Good Morning, Capital Region!

It’s Tuesday and while you are waking up, sipping your coffee, here are some things you need to know to get caught up with the latest. Starting with the most up to date numbers.

Coronavirus numbers in New York State: The number of confirmed cases in New York State continues to rise. The numbers have been changing rapidly due to the high rate of testing conducted in the state. These are the local numbers as of Tuesday morning, according to researchers at John Hopkins University.

County Positive Cases Deaths Albany 127 0 Columbia 17 0 Dutchess 100 1 Fulton 1 0 Greene 4 0 Hamilton 2 0 Herkimer 4 0 Montgomery 3 0 Rensselaer 29 0 Saratoga 53 0 Schenectady 44 0 Schoharie 1 0 Ulster 35 0 Warren 2 0 Washington 3 0

New York State has a total of 23,230 confirmed cases and 188 deaths as of Tuesday morning.

For the most up to date numbers, check out the coronavirus tracking map: CLICK HERE

2. The first Capital Region COVID-19 death: Walter Robb, 92, of Niskayuna, died from complications related to the coronavirus, according to Clarkson University, where he served as a trustee.

To learn more about his life and legacy: CLICK HERE.

3. Governor Cuomo Updates on New York State: On Monday Governor Andrew Cuomo held a briefing to discuss a number of updates to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and he visited the Jacob K. Javits Center.

Experimental treatment trials are set to begin today. Cuomo said the state received approval from the FDA to start trials using an experimental drug. According to his presentation on Monday, the treatment uses plasma from a person who has recovered after being infected with COVID-19. The treatment would be used on a compassionate care basis, for very sick patients.

Cuomo said the state received approval from the FDA to start trials using an experimental drug. According to his presentation on Monday, the treatment uses plasma from a person who has recovered after being infected with COVID-19. The treatment would be used on a compassionate care basis, for very sick patients. Construction begins for temporary hospital: Cuomo toured the Jacob K. Javits Center Monday afternoon where FEMA started to build a 1,000-bed temporary hospital. The hospital is set to open next week.

Cuomo toured the Jacob K. Javits Center Monday afternoon where FEMA started to build a 1,000-bed temporary hospital. The hospital is set to open next week. The DMV offices across New York State are closed. Cuomo said license and permit expirations will be extended while these offices remain closed. Some services such as license renewals are still being offered online.

Learn more information on the extensions made to DMV documents: CLICK HERE.

4. Albany Tulip Festival postponed: Nothing marks the start of spring quite like the Albany Tulip Festival, this year officials made the decision to postpone the event to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The postponement of the festival includes all the events that take place along with it.

To find out which other events were postponed: CLICK HERE.

5. The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo also postponed: The decision, made by the International Olympic Committee Monday afternoon mentions the 2020 Olympic Games will be postponed due to the coronavirus and likely will not take place until 2021, according to a news report from USA Today.

This marks the first time in history that the Olympics have been suspended. They were canceled in 1916 for World War 1, and then again in 1940 and 1944 for World War II.

For more on that decision: CLICK HERE.

Speaking of the 2020 Olympics, a U Albany graduate is facing the disappointing possibility that the games will be cancelled. Check out this local report from NEWS10’s Liana Bonavita: CLICK HERE.

Sending things off on a positive note

While the COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise and events and gatherings are being postponed to help prevent the spread, there is still a lot of good and positivity happening in this Capital Region.

Here’s an example. Check out this video of a couple taking to Facebook Live to host a virtual karaoke party over the weekend:

And these local lunch ladies in Mechanicville devoted to feeding their community.

Wearing t-shirts that read “Keep calm and let the Lunch Lady handle it” – they, along with a small army of volunteers are making sure that students who can’t go to school are still being provided with healthy meals.

Check out the full report here: CLICK HERE.