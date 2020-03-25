Five things you need to know this Wednesday March 25

(NEWS10) Good Morning, Capital Region. It’s Wednesday, March 25 and legislators were up late working around the clock hours to reach an agreement on a massive stimulus package.

We normally start things out with the latest numbers, but today we’ll switch things up to start with some breaking news instead. Here are five things you need to know to start your day.

1. Stimulus deal reached: The White House reached a deal with Congress for a stimulus package to help jolt the struggling economy as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The $2 trillion proposal is one of the most expensive and far reaching measures in the history of congress.

If the bill passes it would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.

To read more on the bill and its proposed benefits: CLICK HERE.

2. Coronavirus numbers in New York State: The number of confirmed cases in New York State continues to rise. The numbers have been changing rapidly due to the high rate of testing conducted in the state. These are the local numbers as of Tuesday morning, according to researchers at John Hopkins University.

County Positive Cases Deaths Albany 146 0 Columbia 18 0 Dutchess 124 1 Fulton 1 0 Greene 4 0 Hamilton 2 0 Herkimer 4 0 Montgomery 3 0 Rensselaer 29 0 Saratoga 53 0 Schenectady 44 0 Schoharie 1 0 Ulster 35 0 Warren 2 0 Washington 3 0

New York State has a total of 26,376 confirmed cases and 192 deaths as of Tuesday morning.

For the most up to date numbers, check out the coronavirus tracking map: CLICK HERE

3. Governor Cuomo Updates on New York State: On Tuesday Governor Andrew Cuomo held a briefing and stressed the need for ventilators, he called to cancel non essential surgeries and said the state could reach its “apex” in the next two to three weeks.

Ventilators: Cuomo called on the federal government to distribute ventilators based on need. He said the state needs about 20,000 more ventilators. He said after New York gets past the apex of this pandemic, he will transport the ventilators myself wherever they are next needed.

“I’m not asking for the 20-thousand ventilators and they stay in New York and they live in New York and they change their residence. As soon as we finish with the ventilators, then you move them to the next part of the country that has the critical problem,” Cuomo said.

President Donald Trump said he will be sending 4,000 ventilators to New York from the federal stockpile, that’s in addition to the 400 already being sent in by FEMA.

Additionally, Cohoes based company PVA said it’s in talks to potentially build thousands of ventilators for New York State. Check out that story: CLICK HERE.

4. Updates from Massachusetts and Vermont

Two reported Berkshire County COVID-19 deaths : Leaders in Berkshire County are reporting the second coronavirus related death in the county. According to the latest report from the state it was a woman in her 60’s. More than 10 people have died in Massachusetts.

: Leaders in Berkshire County are reporting the second coronavirus related death in the county. According to the latest report from the state it was a woman in her 60’s. More than 10 people have died in Massachusetts. Vermont lawmakers passed a series of measures to help protect people living in the state. This includes joining Mass. and New York by issuing a “Stay home, Stay Safe” order, and closing all non-essential businesses. Vermonters are ordered to stay home, and leave only for essential reasons, critical to health and safety.

5. Crime Round Up

Fatal police-involved shooting in Schenectady : Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford says they are investigating a fatal police-involved shooting. He says two officers discharged their weapons when Michael Wallace, 34, of Schenectady opened the door to an apartment and extended a gun at officers. CLICK HERE for more on that story.

: Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford says they are investigating a fatal police-involved shooting. He says two officers discharged their weapons when Michael Wallace, 34, of Schenectady opened the door to an apartment and extended a gun at officers. CLICK HERE for more on that story. Troy quadruple homicide case in hands of jury: The Troy quadruple homicide case is now in the hands of the jury. In December of 2017, Troy Police were called to a home on 2nd Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Brandi Mells and 36-year-old Shanta Myers, along with her two children, dead. James White is currently facing nine counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, one count of burglary, one count of robbery, and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property. NEWS10 is dedicated to this story and will continue to bring you updates.

There are many wonderful things happening in the community.

The snow Monday gave plenty of children across the Capital Region a chance to build snowmen and play outside. Check out this gallery of Glens Falls snowmen that will for sure put a smile on your face this morning: CLICK HERE.

And congratulations to the newly weds. This couple rushed to the altar to get married before city offices closed.

“It’s been good news in a time where there isn’t a ton of good news,” said Adam Steck. They are now basking in the comfort of their own home enjoying a ‘stay cation’: CLICK HERE.