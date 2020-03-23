Five things you need to know Monday March 23

(NEWS10) — Good Morning, Capital Region! It’s Monday, and there were many updates and changes mandated by the governor over the weekend. Here’s what you need to know to adjust to this “new normal.”

New York State is on PAUSE until at least April 19. The PAUSE, (“Policies Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone”), mandates all non-essential workers to stay at home. Additionally, it creates new rules of social conduct for the state. The goal is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by not overwhelming the healthcare system.

Before we get further into PAUSE, let’s start with some numbers.

Coronavirus numbers in New York State: The number of confirmed cases in New York State continues to rise. The numbers have been changing rapidly due to the high rate of testing conducted in the state. 64,401 people have been tested of which 15,915 tested positive. These are the numbers as of Sunday afternoon, according to the New York State Department of Health:

Albany 123 Allegany 2 Broome 3 Chenango 3 Clinton 4 Columbia 5 Cortland 1 Delaware 3 Dutchess 82 Erie 54 Essex 3 Fulton 1 Genesee 1 Greene 2 Hamilton 2 Herkimer 4 Jefferson 1 Livingston 2 Madison 1 Monroe 57 Montgomery 3 Nassau 1,900 Niagara 6 New York City 9,045 Oneida 5 Onondaga 29 Ontario 6 Orange 247 Putnam 37 Rensselaer 26 Rockland 455 Saratoga 41 Schenectady 39 Schoharie 1 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 3 Suffolk 1,034 Sullivan 16 Tioga 1 Tompkins 13 Ulster 26 Warren 1 Washington 1 Wayne 3 Westchester 1,873 Wyoming 2 Total Number of Positive Cases 15,168

2. Governor Cuomo Updates on New York State: Over the weekend Governor Andrew Cuomo held briefings to discuss a number of updates to help combat the spread of COVID-19;

100% of non-essential workers must stay home. This excludes essential services such as healthcare workers, law enforcement, grocery stores and much more.

Restaurants and bars are to remain closed, however take-out is still available.

Gatherings of any size for any reason that are considered non-essential are also temporarily banned.

Personal care services like nail salons, barbershops and hair removal services closed as of 8 p.m. Saturday.

Malls, bowling alleys, casinos, gyms and movie theaters are also closed.

The DMV offices across New York State are closed. Cuomo said license and permit expirations will be extended while these offices remain closed. Some services such as license renewals are still being offered online.

Moves to aid the healthcare workers in preparation of additional hospitalizations:

Four temporary hospital sites will be constructed by the Army Corps of Engineers to aid with capacity issues: The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, and locations at SUNY Stony Brook, SUNY Old Westbury and the Westchester Convention Center.

Four additional federal hospital facilities will be made available in the Javits Center, FEMA is working to equip each facility with an additional 250 beds.

3. Matilda’s Law is enacted: New Yorkers who are age 70 and up and have compromised immune systems must follow these rules:

Should remain indoors as much as possible

If they want to they can go outside for solitary exercise

If they have a visitor, they should pre-screen them by taking their temperature

They should wear a mask in the company of others

Stay at least 6 feet from others

Do not take public transportation unless urgent and absolutely necessary

4. Questions about getting tested: According to the New York State Department of Health, testing is free to all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a health care provider or by calling the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

If you want to get tested, first you must call your doctor. Do not just show up to the hospital or urgent care center. Healthcare providers are required to conduct a pre-screening before you get tested. Here are the requirements, per the health department’s website:

An individual has come within proximate contact (same classroom, office, or gatherings) of another person known to be positive; or

An individual has traveled to a country that the CDC has issued a Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Health Notice, and shows symptoms of illness; or

An individual is quarantined (mandatory or precautionary) and has shown symptoms of COVID-19 illness; or

An individual is symptomatic and has not tested positive for any other infection; or

Other cases where the facts and circumstances warrant as determined by the treating clinician in consultation with state and local department of health officials.

5. RPI supercomputer to aid development of coronavirus vaccine: In President Trump’s coronavirus press briefing today, he mentioned that Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will join a new public-private consortium to help fight the pandemic by providing computing resources.

Those are your updates from the weekend.

Let’s send things off on a positive note. Have you seen these rainbows across the Capital Region?

The #518RainbowHunt hashtag has made the rounds on social media, inviting eagle-eyed residents of the 518 area code to snap and share images of rainbows wherever they’re found.

Wondering how you can get in on the fun? Here’s a link to the official Facebook group. With over 40K users: https://www.facebook.com/groups/193381618755056/