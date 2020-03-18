Five things to know this Wednesday March 18

(NEWS10) — Good Morning, Capital Region. Today is Wednesday March 18, 2020.

There have been many developments lately with the coronavirus outbreak. NEWS10 is dedicated to bringing you the most up to date information. Here are some updates as you wake up this morning.

Coronavirus in New York State: The number of confirmed cases in New York State continues to rise. The numbers have been changing rapidly. These are the numbers as of Wednesday morning.

New York City: 644 (187 new)

Westchester County: 380 (157 new)

Nassau County: 131 (24 new)

Suffolk County: 84 (21 new)

Albany County: 23 (11 new) (County officials reporting 25)

Rockland County: 22 (9 new)

Dutchess County: 16 (6 new)

Orange County: 15 (4 new)

Monroe County: 10 (1 new)

Saratoga County: 9 (4 new) (County officials reporting 10)

Ulster County: 8 (1 new)

Erie County: 7 (1 new)

Schenectady County: 5 (1 new)

Allegany County: 2

Greene County: 2

Onondaga County: 2 (1 new)

Putnam County: 2

Tompkins County: 2 (1 new)

Broome County: 1

Clinton County: 1 (1 new)

Delaware County: 1

Herkimer County: 1

Montgomery County: 1

Ontario County: 1

Rensselaer County: 1 (1 new)

Sullivan County: 1 (1 new)

Tioga County: 1

Warren County: 1 (1 new)

Wyoming County: 1

2. Ellis Hospital places strict visitation restrictions: For the most part, visitors are not allowed unless the patient is a mom with a newborn baby, a teen facing surgery, or a patient facing an end of life situation.

3. City of Albany Daily Parking Changes: New parking changes are being made to assist local businesses and community members impacted by COVID-19. The Albany Parking Authority announced daily parking rates for its three garages will be reduced.

The Green-Hudson, Riverfront, and Quackenbush garages will be impacted by this change. Additionally, time-limit parking regulations are lifted for areas surrounding Washington Park and Lincoln Park.

4. Metered parking in Downtown Troy suspended: Mayor Patrick Madden announced Tuesday that all metered parking in Downtown Troy will be suspended until further notice. This is in an effort to assist downtown businesses and residents impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

5. Price Chopper shifting hours, again: This new change affects all locations. Additionally, all locations will be open exclusively to seniors from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

