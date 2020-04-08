Five things to know this Wednesday April 8

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Good Morning and happy Wednesday to everyone in the Capital Region.

Here are some of the top stories to know as you start your morning.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said his administration is projecting that New York State is reaching a plateau when it comes to hospitalizations. Cuomo said that ICU admissions and daily intubations are down across the state. However, he said its more important that ever to continue social distancing to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, New York State saw 731 deaths from coronavirus, which was the highest death toll seen in a single day for the state from the virus.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more people have died from the coronavirus in New York City than from the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center. Overall, the state has seen 5,489 overall deaths from the coronavirus to date.

There were 138,836 total positive cases of coronavirus in the state as of Tuesday morning.

County by County, we are still seeing an increase in cases. Here are the numbers according to county officials as of Tuesday afternoon.

County Positive Cases Albany 333 Columbia 61 Dutchess 1,249 Fulton 13 Greene 24 Hamilton 2 Herkimer 27 Montgomery 15 Rensselaer 62 Saratoga 153 Schenectady 138 Schoharie 11 Ulster 372 Warren 26 Washington 19

2. Education Department waives Regents, per Cuomo’s directive: The New York State Education Department announced Tuesday it would waive the June 2020 Regents Examinations for students who have completed the required coursework, as approved by their teachers.

News10’s Anya Tucker interviewed Dave Little, Executive Director of the Rural Schools Association of New York, who broke it down for parents and students.

For more on the change in that requirement: CLICK HERE.

3. Shelters of Saratoga partners with Holiday Inn to house homeless during pandemic:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Holiday Inn in Saratoga Springs will now serve as a temporary shelter for the homeless population in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shelters of Saratoga says this solution will allow them to provide a safe space while keeping up with regulations set in place by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They are currently occupying 35 rooms. SOS staff members are staying on-site, providing food service, basic necessities, and case management.

4. Senate Minority Chuck Schumer is calling for doctors, nurses, grocery store clerks and other essential workers to receive up to $25,000 in hazard pay.

The money for the “Heroes Fund” would be part of the phase four of the coronavirus relief bill. Lawmakers will return to negotiate the bill the week of April 20th.

5. Rotterdam brother and sister found after hours lost in woods: A young brother and sister are back home safe after getting lost in the woods for hours Tuesday night.

Rotterdam police said they received a call for the two missing children after 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. Several agencies conducted that search for the missing kids into the night.

Six hours later the kids were discovered by a search party. They were reunited with their parents shortly after midnight.

More updates

Industrial Division of the Communications Workers of America will protest outside General Electric facilities nationwide. Locally the protest in Schenectady will be at noon. The union said protesters will be holding signs saying “GE: We Can Make Ventilators” and “GE Keep Us Safe.” NEWS10 will have more information on that later this Wednesday.

outside General Electric facilities nationwide. Locally the protest in Schenectady will be at noon. The union said protesters will be holding signs saying “GE: We Can Make Ventilators” and “GE Keep Us Safe.” NEWS10 will have more information on that later this Wednesday. According to the American Airlines flight attendant union, 100 flight attendants have tested positive for coronavirus, although no comment has been made from the airline yet. The union said about one in four of its flight attendants will be flying in May due to the major cuts in the airlines schedules.

100 flight attendants have tested positive for coronavirus, although no comment has been made from the airline yet. The union said about one in four of its flight attendants will be flying in May due to the major cuts in the airlines schedules. Cuomo: Student loan industry to suspend collections and late fees: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced relief for about 300,000 New Yorkers with student loan debt on Tuesday. Cuomo says he reached an agreement with major student loan servicers including Navient, Nelnet, PHEAA, and MOHELA, as well as others, to defer collections and waive late fees. The governor’s office made clear, however, that the agreement would apply to borrowers who contact their private student loan servicer about their financial hardship due to COVID-19.

#CapitalRegionStrong, catch up with the latest cute headlines…

In Glens Falls…..The Glens Falls Police Department, Glens Falls Fire Department, local EMS response teams, and locals came out to parade downtown Tuesday and serenade the staff of Glens Falls Hospital, from the safety of their cars.

Meanwhile in Troy….. This large local Italian family surprises relative with parade, meatballs