Five things to know this Wednesday April 15

It’s Wednesday, April 15 and effective at 8 p.m. tonight all essential businesses that have employees who deal directly with the public must provide face coverings at their own cost. It’s an executive order Governor Cuomo signed on April 12.

Face Mask Guidelines: The CDC issued guidelines on how to properly wear a cloth face mask, which is the type of mask the general public should be wearing.

Per the CDC, the cloth covering should:

fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

be secured with ties or ear loops

include multiple layers of fabric

allow for breathing without restriction

be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape

It’s important to know that when you remove the mask from your face to NOT touch the front of the mask, rather remove the ear ties and immediately wash your hands right after. Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth after removing the mask, otherwise it defeats the purpose of wearing it.

Don’t have a face mask? You can make your own. Here are some instructions: CLICK HERE.

2. When will state’s reopen? Who will make that decision: President Donald Trump took back his claim from Monday, now saying the governor’s of each individual state will make the decision on when and how to reopen. Trump directly addressed New York State and Governor Cuomo’s plans.

“I’m not gonna put any pressure on any Governor to open. I’m not gonna say to Governor Cuomo ‘You gotta open within seven days’ I want him to take his time, do it right, and then open New York,” Trump said.

The Governor said during his briefing earlier on Tuesday that this is no time for partisan politics, and he is ready to work with the president on a plan to reopen.

“I will be speaking to all 50 governors very shortly, and will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening and a very powerful reopening plan of their state at a time and in a manner as most appropriate,” Trump said.

Trump said he will likely be discussing those plans on Thursday.

Speaking of the President, he made the decision to halt U.S funding for the World Health Organization while the White House investigates the organization’s role in how it handled the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

3. No, you wont have to pay back your stimulus check next tax season: There is a rumor making its rounds on social media saying that you will have to pay back the stimulus money come next tax season. That is not true.

The U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service, which are working to deliver the money to people, confirmed to The Associated Press that households will not have to pay back the money in next year’s tax filing.

That money already hitting American’s bank accounts is helping them with expenses after losing their jobs. Locally, NEWS10’s Spencer Tracy caught up with residents and business owners to see how they will be using this money.

4. Rensselaer County warns of potential coronavirus exposure at East Greenbush Walmart:

Two employees at the East Greenbush Walmart have tested positive for the coronavirus. Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin said in Tuesday’s coronavirus update that a cashier at the East Greenbush Walmart was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The cashier—who has not returned to Walmart since April 5—started to display symptoms on April 7. She was tested on April 8, and the results came in Tuesday, April 14.

If you visited the store on State Route 4 between 4:30 and 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, you may have been exposed to the coronavirus. If you have any coronavirus symptoms—including fever, dry cough, difficulty breathing, and tiredness—contact the Rensselaer County Health Department at (518) 270-2655.

More Walmart-related news:

5. Updated Coronavirus case numbers in the Capital Region: It has been 45 days since the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in New York State, now there are 202,208 confirmed positive cases, according to the New York State Department of Health.

The death toll in the state stands at 10,834 since Tuesday morning.

NEWS10 created a spreadsheet to show coronavirus trends over time. We update that information daily based on the numbers given by county officials. For the best representation for coronavirus numbers in your area, we’ll keep you informed at NEWS10.

County by County, we are still seeing an increase in cases. Here are the numbers according to the New York State Department of Health as of Monday afternoon.

County Positive Cases Albany 535 Columbia 84 Dutchess 1,934 Fulton 22 Greene 66 Hamilton 3 Herkimer 39 Montgomery 32 Rensselaer 120 Saratoga 224 Schenectady 235 Schoharie 20 Ulster 690 Warren 77 Washington 40

In our community, there are a lot of good things happening…

In North Creek, this vocal music teacher at Johnsburg Central School uploads a video every Wednesday of herself singing to her students to brighten up their morning.

at Johnsburg Central School uploads a video every Wednesday of herself singing to her students to brighten up their morning. Mechanicville continues to feed its community, a drive-thru food pantry sponsored by the Northeast Regional Foodbank will be available at the Mechanicville Stillwater Elks starting today, Wednesday, April 15th.

a drive-thru food pantry sponsored by the Northeast Regional Foodbank will be available at the Mechanicville Stillwater Elks starting today, Wednesday, April 15th. For many, internet connection is necessary. The Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District has set up five hotspot points across the area to assist with internet access. FIND OUT WHERE.

A local registered nurse and business owner is shifting production from maternity products to making and donating cloth masks.

And this Jazz man is keeping the music alive, virtually…

Prior to the coronavirus, musicians were making a living working live gigs. Now, they are having to seek out new venues online. Watch Tony Rosales’ story here:

