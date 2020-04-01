Five things to know this Wednesday April 1

(NEWS10) — Good Morning, Capital Region. It’s Wednesday April 1, and while it is April Fools day, there are no jokes in this post.

Well, if you consider people cutting their own hair because they cant visit their barber or hair stylist a joke make sure to stick through to the end (or just scroll down now.)

We Start today with the status of the New York Budget.

New York Budget: Lawmakers were up all night working on the state budget. The budget was due at midnight, however lawmakers did not meet that deadline. Normally during the budget deadline, the state capitol is packed with lawmakers, staff and visitors but due to the coronavirus, the budget will be handled mostly through remote voting.

Because the budget did not pass by deadline, there will some delays in paychecks to some state employees. In his daily update Tuesday morning, Governor Cuomo said “I will never not pay the state employees.” Lawmakers are expected to reconvene early Wednesday to continue working on passing the budget.

2. Anxiety is high among both tenants and landlords amid COVID-19 pandemic:

Landlords across the state are under an eviction moratorium through June 30th, meaning they cannot evict their tenants for failure to pay rent. However, Governor Cuomo said tenants are still under a legal obligation to pay rent if possible.

The moratorium on eviction Governor Cuomo passed does not exempt renters from paying their landlords, it just means a landlord cannot sue a tenant for nonpayment until the moratorium is lifted.

3. Updated coronavirus numbers in The Capital Region: The number of confirmed cases in New York State continues to rise. The numbers have been changing rapidly due to the high rate of testing conducted in the state. These are the local numbers as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the New York State Department of Health

County Positive Cases Albany 226 Columbia 30 Dutchess 484 Fulton 1 Greene 16 Hamilton 2 Herkimer 12 Montgomery 7 Rensselaer 41 Saratoga 108 Schenectady 85 Schoharie 6 Ulster 211 Warren 18 Washington 10

New York State had a total of 75,795 confirmed cases and more than 1,700 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon. More than 1,000 of those deaths happened in New York City.

There were 189,633 cases of the virus in the nation and more than 4,000 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

In the United States 7,136 people have recovered from the virus.

For the most up to date numbers, check out the coronavirus tracking map: CLICK HERE

4. Should you wear mask in public if not sick with coronavirus?

It’s a big question these days. For now the answer remains,”no.” Per the guidance from the Centers from Disease Control’s website: If you are NOT sick: You do not need to wear a face mask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a face mask).”

There is a shortage of masks and Personal Protective Equipment in hospitals. The Surgeon General taking to twitter to ask the public to stop buying masks. He said the masks wont protect those who do not have the virus from catching it and if the general public continues to buy masks, it adds to the shortage within the hospitals.

1/3 Regarding masks:@WHO @CDCgov & my office have consistently recommended against the general public wearing masks as there is scant or conflicting evidence they benefit individual wearers in a meaningful way, but real concerns about pulling from the healthcare worker supply… pic.twitter.com/uvjT31ZGt7 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) March 28, 2020

During his White House briefing Tuesday, President Donald Trump issued his own recommendation saying “Use a scarf if you want, it doesn’t have to be a mask. It’s not a bad idea at least for a period of time.”

5. City of Saratoga Springs could fine you for failure to practice social distancing

As the pandemic sweeps through New York, the Saratoga Springs City Council is taking matters into their own hands, urging people to stay inside and practice social distancing.

Members of City Hall say those who fail to follow the guidelines will receive a warning, and even a fine of up to $250.

The city of Saratoga Springs declared a state of emergency on March 13. Since that day, Mayor Meg Kelly has urged the city to practice social distancing. However, Kelly says some are not taking these precautions seriously.

“People are not understanding that they shouldn’t be playing touch football and they shouldn’t be playing basketball at the West Side Rec. We have to be able to keep people separated right now, but we do not want to close any park right now, especially in Saratoga Springs, because that’s where we wanna go and get some kind of exercise,” Kelly explains.

For more on the social distancing policy in Saratoga Springs: CLICK HERE.

Here are some other headlines to note…

Here’s some good news...

Tyson Foods is giving $60 million in bonuses for frontline workers : They will pay approximately $60 million in “thank you” bonuses to 116,000 frontline workers and Tyson truck drivers in the U.S. who support the company’s operations every day to provide food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

: They will pay approximately $60 million in “thank you” bonuses to 116,000 frontline workers and Tyson truck drivers in the U.S. who support the company’s operations every day to provide food during the COVID-19 pandemic. Capital Region schools hold teacher parades to lift students’ spirits: On Tuesday, Gardner-Dickinson School and Milton Terrace Elementary School both held parades to bring happiness and cheer to their students and families.

People in the Capital Region have resorted to cutting their own hair since barbershops and hair salons remain closed. Watch this video for some tips on how to do it yourself:

And finally, if you want to report a non-essential business that is continuing to operate, here’s who you need to call: CLICK HERE.