Five things to know this Tuesday March 31

(NEWS10) — Good Morning, Capital Region.

It’s Tuesday March 31 and as New York State remains on PAUSE, several people have asked questions on filing for unemployment and paid sick leave.

Unemployment Assistance/ Paid Sick Leave law

Filing for unemployment: Let’s get right into it. Many people are frustrated due to the long wait times associated with filing for unemployment. The coronavirus outbreak resulted in lay-offs and a surge in unemployment claims.

While the Department of Labor is trying to keep up with the number of calls, they are also reminding people to double check to ensure they are filing on the correct date.

Here are some helpful reminders to make the unemployment process a little smoother:

Filing is based on the letter of your last name: A-F on Monday, G-N on Tuesday, and O-Z on Wednesday. If you miss your filing day you can still call on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

A-F on Monday, G-N on Tuesday, and O-Z on Wednesday. If you miss your filing day you can still call on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Have proper information ready. You’ll need; your name, contact information, social security number, driver’s license information, your last W-2 form for employer information, and your bank account and routing numbers if you want direct deposit.

Paid Leave Act: The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, known as the “Paid Leave Act” was signed into law last Wednesday. Since the law goes into effect on April 1, the Department of Labor issued some guidance for workers and employers to explain the act.

The law will require small companies with fewer than 500 employees, to give their workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic limited paid leave benefits:

Two weeks of paid sick leave at the employee’s regular rate of pay when the employee is unable to work due to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine, or if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking medical care

when the employee is unable to work due to a precautionary or mandatory quarantine, or if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking medical care Two weeks of paid sick leave at two-thirds the employee’s regular rate of pay if they are unable to work because they are caring for someone else who is experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms.

if they are unable to work because they are caring for someone else who is experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms. 10 weeks of expanded family and medical leave at two-thirds the employee’s regular rate of pay if they can’t work because they need to take care of a child whose school or day care is closed due to COVID-19.

2. Updated coronavirus numbers in The Capital Region: The number of confirmed cases in New York State continues to rise. The numbers have been changing rapidly due to the high rate of testing conducted in the state. These are the local numbers as of Tuesday morning, according to the New York State Department of Health

County Positive Cases Albany 217 Columbia 26 Dutchess 392 Fulton 1 Greene 10 Hamilton 2 Herkimer 12 Montgomery 6 Rensselaer 40 Saratoga 105 Schenectady 80 Schoharie 6 Ulster 190 Warren 18 Washington 7

New York State had a total of 66,497 confirmed cases and more than 1,342 deaths as of Monday afternoon. 914 of those deaths happened in New York City.

There were 164,610 cases of the virus in the nation and more than 3,000 deaths as of Monday afternoon.

In the United States 5,945 people have recovered from the virus.

3. New York State updates: The arrival of the USNS Comfort, a call for a statewide public/private hospital plan and local businesses helping to produce ventilators, here are some updates throughout the state.

4. Vermont/Massachusetts updates: Our neighbors are implementing travel policies as they also are seeing increased cases and deaths of COVID-19.

Travel Advisories in Vermont and Massachusetts: Vermont Governor Phil Scott issued a travel advisory asking anyone who comes from another state to self quarantine. Additionally Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker adopted a similar policy in the state. This comes as the CDC issued travel advisories from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. All residents in those should refrain from “non-essential travel for the next 14 days”

Vermont Governor Phil Scott issued a travel advisory asking anyone who comes from another state to self quarantine. Additionally Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker adopted a similar policy in the state. This comes as the CDC issued travel advisories from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. All residents in those should refrain from “non-essential travel for the next 14 days” In Holyoke, Mass… The superintendent of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, Bennett Walsh, has been placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately, following the death of more than 11 residents, 5 of which tested positive for COVID-19.

5. Dr. Fauci anticipates coronavirus outbreak in the fall

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he anticipates coronavirus will be cyclical and return in the fall because it is easily transferable. He said we will be better prepared for the second round due to the availability of vaccines and clinical trials.

Other things to note for today…

The New York State Budget due tonight at midnight : The status of the budget is unknown this morning. The New York fiscal year starts Wednesday April 1, and nearly half of the state workers in New York could see their pay checks delayed if a budget is not passed on time. NEWS10 is dedicated to following the latest on the budget and we will provide updates throughout the week.

: The status of the budget is unknown this morning. The New York fiscal year starts Wednesday April 1, and nearly half of the state workers in New York could see their pay checks delayed if a budget is not passed on time. NEWS10 is dedicated to following the latest on the budget and we will provide updates throughout the week. Jury deliberations in the James White trial are expected to continue today after being put on hold on Monday due to a sick juror. White was accused of murdering four people in Lansingburgh back in 2018. The jurors are expected to continue deliberation at 9 a.m. NEWS10 is dedicated to covering this case and will provide updates as they are learned.

Here is some fun news to end this post…

For the kids… Jen Hazzard is a chemistry and physics teacher at Gloversville High School and Fulton-Montgomery Community College. She is posting videos of science experiments you can do at home on her YouTube page. LEARN MORE

Jen Hazzard is a chemistry and physics teacher at Gloversville High School and Fulton-Montgomery Community College. She is posting videos of science experiments you can do at home on her YouTube page. LEARN MORE For the family… Girl Scouts launches virtual scouting at home program. Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York is going virtual with Girl Scouting at Home, a collection of quality online experiences for scouts and their families. You can also buy cookies online and have them shipped to your home.

And this photo from Southwest Airlines. Healthcare professionals from Atlanta answering the call for help and flying to New York to aid COVID-19 patients.