Five things to know this Tuesday April 7

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the decision Monday during his daily briefing. All schools and non-essential businesses are to remain closed until at least April 29.

Updated coronavirus numbers in The Capital Region: The number of COVID-19 related cases continues to rise locally. These are the local numbers as of Monday afternoon, according to the New York State Department of Health.

County Positive Cases Albany 319 Columbia 59 Dutchess 1,089 Fulton 11 Greene 24 Hamilton 2 Herkimer 25 Montgomery 15 Rensselaer 62 Saratoga 153 Schenectady 138 Schoharie 11 Ulster 372 Warren 26 Washington 19

New York State had a total of 130,689 confirmed cases and more than 4,758 deaths as of Monday afternoon, according to data gathered from the New York State Department of Health.

On Saturday, the New York State government released its own map system, using the numbers also reported in Gov. Cuomo’s daily press releases. Their map system shows demographic information and percentage rates of people tested vs. how many tested positive.

2. New York State updates: On Monday during his daily coronavirus briefing, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered NY PAUSE will continue through April 29th. This is the order that all schools and non-essential businesses must stay closed through this date.

Also during his briefing, the New York State Education Department announced that the Regents exams for this year have been canceled.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put a tremendous burden on many New Yorkers and our schools and children are no exception,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said. “The regulations passed by the Board today will allow schools, students and professionals much-needed flexibility while they adapt to this rapidly evolving situation.”

“At a time when we as New Yorkers are coming together in our efforts to safely endure the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important that we look for ways to ease hardships this situation may be causing on those around us,” State Education Department Interim Commissioner Shannon Tahoe said. “These regulatory amendments make the changes necessary to allow our schools, institutions of higher education and our professions need to continue to operate effectively during this public health crisis.”

Governor Cuomo also announced that he is increasing the maximum fines for violations of people who are not social distancing from $500 to $1,000.

3. Local hotel temporarily transformed into ‘Heroes Landing’ for healthcare workers:

The Hilton Garden Inn across from Albany Medical Center will now serve as a respite for healthcare workers on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19. The hotel will temporarily be known as “Heroes Landing.”

Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals from Albany Med and St. Peter’s Hospital can clock out of their long, exhausting shifts and head right to the hotel where they can clean up, decompress, and recharge whether it’s for the night or just a few hours.

The idea for the program was spearheaded by SEFCU’s President and CEO, Michael Castellana, but he tells News10 they have also collaborated with other community partners including BBL Hospitality, CDPHP, and MVP: READ MORE.

4. New survey shows unemployment rates taking a toll throughout the state: Emerson College in Boston partnered with Nexstar to create a survey showing people’s reactions to COVID-19.

The survey showed 40% of New Yorkers said they or a member of their household had lost a job due to the COVID-19 crisis. Hispanic or Latino New Yorkers were the most impacted regarding job loss: 53% of Hispanics said they or a member of their household had lost a job due to the crisis.

Forty-eight percent (48%) of Asian New Yorkers, 42% of Black New Yorkers, and 33% of White New Yorkers said they or a member of their household lost a job due to the crisis.

5. Local officials urging public to wear masks: As three Saratoga County residents die from the coornavirus, public health officials in the county are urging the community to wear face covers when out in public.

On Sunday, the county health department used its emergency alert system to encourage residents to wear masks.

“We are strongly recommending that our residents wear a mask if they need to go out in public. Masks can be homemade as described on the Center for Disease Control website. The mask should cover your nose and mouth snugly. A mask is an added layer of protection but does not replace social distancing. Please keep more than 6 feet from people and avoid touching your face. Consider having your groceries picked up or delivered to you to reduce your exposure. We understand these are stressful times and your local public health department continues to work around the clock for your safety. We are all in this together and each one of us has to do our part to flatten the curve.” CODERED EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM MESSAGE

The CDC updated their regulation, saying that coronavirus is likely spread through talking as well. They are recommending the public wear face masks, likely those that can be created at home and re washed, just as a precaution. The n-95 masks should be reserved for hospital employees.

The update to the CDC’s regulation brought up an update in policy for local convenience store/gas station Stewart’s Shops.

Stewart’s Shops is allowing all employees to follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation and wear a mask while on the job if they want to.

A limited number of masks were sent out to Stewart’s locations, and the company is working to secure more. In the meantime, the company said employees can wear homemade masks.

Governor Cuomo said the federal government approved his request to allow COVID-19 patients to be treated at the USNS Comfort. That approval now means that there are 1,000 beds available to care for coronavirus patients from New York and New Jersey.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent the night in the intensive care unit of a London hospital with the new coronavirus, but is not on a ventilator, a senior government minister said Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent the night in the intensive care unit of a London hospital with the new coronavirus, but is not on a ventilator, a senior government minister said Tuesday.

This week’s full moon will be the biggest and brightest of the year. We want to see your photos! Send them in to news@news10.com and we will feature them in an online gallery! Department of Labor releases Pandemic Unemployment Assistance guidelines: This will help those who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak but do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits.

Happy 8th Birthday to Bailey! In honor of her birthday the local police vehicles and fire trucks drove by her house with sirens blaring and lights flashing.

Bailey’s mother, Stephanie, filmed the video, posted it to Facebook, and sent it to News10. Don’t worry, mom fixes the camera orientation before the birthday parade begins. CHECK IT OUT.