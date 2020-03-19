Five things to know this Thursday March 19

(NEWS10) — Good Morning, Capital Region. Today is Thursday March 19, 2020.

There have been many developments lately with the coronavirus outbreak. NEWS10 is dedicated to bringing you the most up to date information. Here are some updates as you wake up this morning.

Coronavirus numbers in New York State: The number of confirmed cases in New York State continues to rise. The numbers have been changing rapidly. These are the numbers as of Thursday morning, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Albany 36 Allegany 2 Broome 1 Chenango 1 Clinton 1 Delaware 1 Dutchess 20 Erie 7 Essex 1 Greene 2 Hamilton 1 Herkimer 1 Monroe 14 Montgomery 2 Nassau 183 New York City 1,339 Onondaga 2 Ontario 1 Orange 32 Putnam 2 Rensselaer 4 Rockland 30 Saratoga 14 Schenectady 14 Suffolk 116 Sullivan 1 Tioga 1 Tompkins 3 Ulster 9 Warren 1 Washington 1 Westchester 538 Wyoming 1 Total Number of Positive Cases 2,382

2. Governor Cuomo Updates on New York State: On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo held a briefing to discuss a number of updates to help combat the spread of COVID-19;

Paid Sick Leave: On Wednesday, Cuomo signed the Paid Sick Leave bill guaranteeing job protection and pay for those who were quarantined because of COVID-19. State insurance companies will help companies pay for that leave. According to the bill, the amount of help depends on the number of employees in the company.

Mandatory workforce reduction: Governor Cuomo also announced he would issue an executive order saying that businesses would have to have 50% of their workforce working from somewhere other than their business. He plans to make that order effective Friday, March 20.

Retail centers are closing: Cuomo also announced that all shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys are to shut their doors to the public on Thursday at 8 p.m. in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Locally Crossgates and the Aviation mall are taking action.

Introducing: The USNS Comfort: The ship is a 1,000-bed hospital that has 12 fully-equipped operating rooms and is expected to significantly increase New York’s surge capacity amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

3. The story of a local man with the coronavirus: A Capital Region man is now speaking out after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Both he and his two young sons tested positive for the virus. They are now recovering but sending an important message to heed the warnings.

4. University at Albany students asked not to return to campus: Students are being asked to check out virtually by March 22, and the university will provide partial refunds or credit for room and meal plan costs for students who qualify.

5. Fatal stabbing in Albany: Police said the stabbing took place just before 5 p.m. Wednesday on the 500-block of Maidson Avenue.

