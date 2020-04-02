Five things to know this Thursday April 2

(NEWS10) — Good Morning, Capital Region!

It’s Thursday April 2, and the New York State Legislature was able to reach a tentative agreement on the new fiscal year budget. Debate is taking place over several items causing a delay to the paycheck of many state workers.

Here’s what we know so far.

New York State Budget: The tentative budget was reached late Wednesday night. Part of the debate is about the $2 billion in discretionary funding of capital projects as the state is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Assemblymember Mark Walczyk was critical of the assembly’s decision to break for the night before taking up the TED bill, which deals with the transportation, economic development and environmental conservation. He said they’ll “continue to lag behind the senate” and that “they needlessly started after dark and chose the midnight hour for controversial topics.”

There are proposed cuts to education, prompting a response from assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara.

“Public education simply can’t take a cut in this state budget, the Governor should know this since he’s underfunded our schools for years, especially in our upstate rural communities,” he said.

The Senate is adjourned until 9 a.m. Thursday and the assembly is in recess. NEWS10 is dedicated to bringing you the latest on the status of the budget.

2. Updated coronavirus numbers in The Capital Region: The number of confirmed cases and deaths in New York State and the United States continue to rise.

On Wednesday there were more than 1,000 deaths recorded, that’s the highest recorded number of COVID-19 related deaths in a single day to date. Health experts say that number is expected to rise.

For comparison, this year’s an average of 383 people died from the flu each day, according to the CDC.

These are the local numbers as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the New York State Department of Health.

County Positive Cases Albany 240 Columbia 31 Dutchess 547 Fulton 2 Greene 18 Hamilton 2 Herkimer 12 Montgomery 7 Rensselaer 43 Saratoga 122 Schenectady 93 Schoharie 8 Ulster 221 Warren 18 Washington 10

New York State had a total of 84,046 confirmed cases and more than 2,220 deaths as of Thursday morning, according to data gathered from John Hopkins researchers. More than 1,300 of those deaths happened in New York City.

There were 216,722 cases of the virus in the nation and more than 5,137 deaths as of Thursday morning.

In the United States 8,672 people have recovered from the virus.

For the most up to date numbers, check out the coronavirus tracking map: CLICK HERE

3. COVID-19 related updates in New York State: Albany Med is now treating downstate patients, Governor Cuomo mandated all New York City playgrounds to close and testing for the virus is ramping up. Here are some updates:

Albany Med accepting transfer patients with coronavirus symptoms and confirmed cases : Albany Medical Center accepted 14 transfer patients late Tuesday from downstate hospitals who have either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 according to a press release sent by the hospital. Patients with suspected cases will be tested at the hospital.

: Albany Medical Center accepted 14 transfer patients late Tuesday from downstate hospitals who have either confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 according to a press release sent by the hospital. Patients with suspected cases will be tested at the hospital. Number of positive coronavirus cases continues to rise across New York State : Cuomo says the positive cases continues to rise, but the number of hospitalizations is going down. He said he is pushing for rapid testing in the state,

: Cuomo says the positive cases continues to rise, but the number of hospitalizations is going down. He said he is pushing for rapid testing in the state, Regeneron delivered 500,000 testing kits to the state on Monday: The company is expected to deliver 25,000 test kits a day from here on out. Corning Inc. has donated 100,000 test tubes, and will also be providing 500,000 more at a reduced cost to the state and with expedited delivery.

The company is expected to deliver 25,000 test kits a day from here on out. Corning Inc. has donated 100,000 test tubes, and will also be providing 500,000 more at a reduced cost to the state and with expedited delivery. Cuomo said all New York City parks will remain closed until further notice. He is urging the New York City Police Department to enforce the regulations.

4.Full-time homeschoolers offer advice to new “distance learning” parents: Times have certainly changed in the last month as many parents are now suddenly trying to help educate their children through Distance Learning while working from home.

NEWS10’s Anya Tucker thought it might be good to get some advice from parents who have some practice at it: Full-time homeschooling parents. Click the link above to learn some tips from the pro’s.

5. Mistrial declared in Troy quadruple homicide case after juror reportedly ‘felt sick’

Rensselaer County Court Judge Debra Young declared a mistrial in the Troy quadruple homicide case Wednesday morning after jury deliberations kept being postponed due to a sick juror and two others were hesitant to go into the courtroom.

Judge Young decided on a mistrial for the well being of everyone in the court. The District Attorney and Defense Attorney could not confirm if the juror was experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms.

Opening statements were delivered on March 13. Assistant District Attorney, Cheryl McDermott, addressed the jury explaining that on December 21, 2017, James White and Justin Mann took a bus from Schenectady to Troy.

She said they then rode bikes to 158 2nd Avenue in Lansingburgh where they broke in then tied up and stabbed each victim to death one by one. The victims are Brandi Mells, 22, Shanta Myers, 36 and Myer’s two children, Shanise, 5, and Jeremiah “JJ”, 11.

During testimony, the jurors were seen keeping their distance from one another. Eight sat inside the jury box, and four sat in front of the box with room in between each of them.

Mann, the co-defendant in the case, accepted a plea deal. He agreed to testify against White in exchange for 25 years to life. The defense attorney told the jury that Justin Mann’s word is no good because his story has changed a few times.

Defense Attorney Kurt Haas said a new trial has not yet been scheduled.

Here are some other notable headlines

Make yourself count, fill out the 2020 Census: If you have not done so already, take some time to fill out the 2020 Census form. This is the first year you can do it online. To find out more: CLICK HERE

If you have not done so already, take some time to fill out the 2020 Census form. This is the first year you can do it online. To find out more: The Grand Canyon National Park closed to visitors on Wednesday. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said he finally approved the park’s request at the recommendation of a local health official who said keeping the park open puts employees, residents and tourists at risk. CLICK HERE.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said he finally approved the park’s request at the recommendation of a local health official who said keeping the park open puts employees, residents and tourists at risk. Correctional, parole officers now allowed to wear masks:Officers were originally told they could only wear masks “when appropriate to the medical situation,” sparking calls by union leaders and local legislators to amend the rules. READ MORE.

Pittsfield closes all basketball, tennis, and skate parks amid coronavirus outbreak : City representatives say this protective measure joins the list of actions taken by the city to help keep the community safe. Playground equipment at city parks and school grounds will remain closed to the public throughout Pittsfield. READ MORE.

: City representatives say this protective measure joins the list of actions taken by the city to help keep the community safe. Playground equipment at city parks and school grounds will remain closed to the public throughout Pittsfield. $500 grants available for dismissed restaurant workers: Starting Thursday, the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund will be accepting applications for one-time payments, on a first-come-first-served basis, to restaurant employees who meet eligibility criteria. FIND OUT MORE

And check this out….

This Oregon veteran recovered from COVID-19 and celebrated his 104th birthday. CHECK IT OUT.