Five things to know this Monday March 30

(NEWS10) — Good Morning, Capital Region. It’s Monday and there were many updates and developments made over the weekend both by the state and federal governments.

Schools are to remain closed until at least April 15 in New York State

New York State will remain on PAUSE until at least April 15

President Donald Trump extends social distancing guidelines through April 30

The updates to the policies come as the numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and deaths continue to rise. New York State accounts for about 45% of the nation’s confirmed cases and has over 1,000 recorded deaths.

1. Updated coronavirus numbers in The Capital Region: The number of confirmed cases in New York State continues to rise. The numbers have been changing rapidly due to the high rate of testing conducted in the state. These are the local numbers as of Friday morning, according to researchers at John Hopkins University.

County Positive Cases Deaths Albany 205 1 Columbia 33 1 Dutchess 320 2 Fulton 1 0 Greene 7 0 Hamilton 2 0 Herkimer 10 2 Montgomery 5 0 Rensselaer 52 0 Saratoga 108 1 Schenectady 76 1 Schoharie 2 0 Ulster 186 0 Warren 18 0 Washington 9 0

New York State has a total of 59,746 confirmed cases and more than 1,000 deaths as of Sunday afternoon. 776 of those deaths are in New York City.

On Thursday, the United States surpassed every other country in the world for the most number of confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 143,055 cases of the virus in the nation.

In the United States 4,865 people have recovered from the virus.

For the most up to date numbers, check out the coronavirus tracking map: CLICK HERE

2. Governor Cuomo Updates on New York State: Over the weekend Governor Andrew Cuomo held briefings to discuss a number of updates to help combat the spread of COVID-19; He extended the state PAUSE mandate for another two weeks which means:

100% of non-essential workers must stay home until at least April 15

School closures to remain in effect until at least April 15

In person workforce restrictions are being implemented until April 15, as well.

He also issued an executive order to allow schools to host day care free of charge for those essential employees.

Wadsworth Lab develops new form of testing

A new form of testing was developed at the Wadsworth Lab in Albany. Governor Cuomo says the test is less intrusive and can be self administered, as long as its in the vicinity of a health care worker. The new testing will help limit exposure to health care workers and is expected to start next week.

More updates from the Governor

Pharmacies will offer free home delivery to help reduce long lines for prescriptions at their facilities.

The presidential primary election in New York State will be moved from April 28 to June 23.

3. The USNS Comfort arrives Monday

The 1,000-bed hospital ship USNS Comfort is scheduled to arrive Monday to Manhattan. It’s one way the federal government is responding to the the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

The ship is equipped with 12 operating rooms, radiology suites and a CT scanner. It also has ICU beds, a lab and a pharmacy. There are about 1,100 medical staff on board. Most of the staff are active duty service members from the Navy, and some reservists, who serve on the East Coast.

To read more on the ship and it’s expected help: CLICK HERE

4. Trump extends social distancing guidelines to April 30

The first 15 days of social distancing implemented by the federal government is coming to an end and while President Donald Trump had expressed interest in relaxing the guidelines by Easter, he decided on an extension during the briefing Sunday night.

Trump said the peak of the disease is expected to hit sometime within the next two weeks. He said the government’s foremost infection disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the U.S. will certainly have “millions of cases” of COVID-19 and more than 100,000 deaths.

To read more on the social distancing guidelines mandated by the Federal government: CLICK HERE

5. Fake News Alert: City of Albany not enforcing 6 p.m. curfew

The Albany Police Department is warning against #FakeNews circling social media. Albany Police spokesman Steve Smith tweeted Sunday afternoon saying there is fake information citing that Albany Police is implementing a 6 p.m. curfew and anyone who does not comply will be charged $250. Police said both the curfew and fine are false at the moment.

New York State remains on a PAUSE until at least April 15. Only essential travel is allowed.

More notable news that occurred this weekend:

CDC issues travel advisory for New York tri-state area : After President Trump said a quarantine would not be necessary in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut he urged the CDC to issue a travel advisory. All residents in the state should refrain from “non-essential travel for the next 14 days”

: After President Trump said a quarantine would not be necessary in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut he urged the CDC to issue a travel advisory. All residents in the state should refrain from “non-essential travel for the next 14 days” Non-essential construction in NYS ordered to stop because of coronavirus : As of Friday, many home builders had to shut down their sites immediately, except any sites considered unsafe, needing more construction to eliminate any danger.

: As of Friday, many home builders had to shut down their sites immediately, except any sites considered unsafe, needing more construction to eliminate any danger. Schenectady police officer diagnosed with COVID-19: Police say the officer has followed all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And let’s end things on a positive note:

Here are some chair exercises for senior citizens to keep moving:

Experts from Loudonville Assisted Living Residence say you should do 15 minutes of exercise per-day to keep the blood moving, avoiding blood clots and for proper circulation so you don’t lose mobility and tone.

And, check out this live baby goat web cam, it’s a live stream that will keep your spirits high: CLICK HERE