Five things to know this Monday April 20

It’s Monday April 20 and there were a lot of developments and updates given over the weekend locally and nationally.

We’ll start with the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in New York State.

Updated Coronavirus case numbers in the Capital Region: On Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo reported that the state’s COVID-19 curve continues to trend in the right direction saying for the sixth consecutive day, the number of people hospitalized from COVID-19 declined. Currently, there are over 16,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York.

There are 242,786 positive confirmed cases of the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health.

The death toll in the state stands at 13,869 since Tuesday morning.

County by County, we are still seeing an increase in cases. Here are the numbers according to the New York State Department of Health as of Monday morning.

County Positive Cases Albany 682 Columbia 107 Dutchess 2,240 Fulton 27 Greene 85 Hamilton 3 Herkimer 49 Montgomery 35 Rensselaer 173 Saratoga 251 Schenectady 268 Schoharie 20 Ulster 854 Warren 96 Washington 63

New York state is set to begin antibody testing statewide. The governor announced that New York has an FDA-approved antibody test ready to roll out this week to start statewide testing. He says thousands of samples will be collected over the next few weeks lead by the Department of Health.

Although the governor indicated tests would begin on Monday, the Department of Health began antibody testing on Sunday at Price Chopper grocery stores in Malta, Schenectady, and Saratoga Springs.

Speaking of testing, Albany County has a schedule of walk-up testing sites opening for a limited time this week. You can find that schedule HERE.

2. In National news… Congress, White House nearing agreement on $450B aid package: The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

The deal would bring an additional $300 billion for small-business payroll program, and $50 billion would be available for small business disaster fund. It would provide $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing.

This couple bought bikes from the Schenectady Police Department to restore and give out to those in need in Sharon Springs.