Five things to know this Monday April 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Good Morning, Capital Region!
It’s Monday April 20 and there were a lot of developments and updates given over the weekend locally and nationally.
We’ll start with the latest on the coronavirus outbreak in New York State.
- Updated Coronavirus case numbers in the Capital Region: On Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo reported that the state’s COVID-19 curve continues to trend in the right direction saying for the sixth consecutive day, the number of people hospitalized from COVID-19 declined. Currently, there are over 16,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York.
There are 242,786 positive confirmed cases of the virus, according to the New York State Department of Health.
The death toll in the state stands at 13,869 since Tuesday morning.
NEWS10 created a spreadsheet to show coronavirus trends over time. We update that information daily based on the numbers given by county officials. For the best representation for coronavirus numbers in your area, we’ll keep you informed at NEWS10.
County by County, we are still seeing an increase in cases. Here are the numbers according to the New York State Department of Health as of Monday morning.
|County
|Positive Cases
|Albany
|682
|Columbia
|107
|Dutchess
|2,240
|Fulton
|27
|Greene
|85
|Hamilton
|3
|Herkimer
|49
|Montgomery
|35
|Rensselaer
|173
|Saratoga
|251
|Schenectady
|268
|Schoharie
|20
|Ulster
|854
|Warren
|96
|Washington
|63
New York state is set to begin antibody testing statewide. The governor announced that New York has an FDA-approved antibody test ready to roll out this week to start statewide testing. He says thousands of samples will be collected over the next few weeks lead by the Department of Health.
Although the governor indicated tests would begin on Monday, the Department of Health began antibody testing on Sunday at Price Chopper grocery stores in Malta, Schenectady, and Saratoga Springs.
Speaking of testing, Albany County has a schedule of walk-up testing sites opening for a limited time this week. You can find that schedule HERE.
2. In National news… Congress, White House nearing agreement on $450B aid package: The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.
The deal would bring an additional $300 billion for small-business payroll program, and $50 billion would be available for small business disaster fund. It would provide $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing.
Read more on the package: HERE.
And in the Race to Reopen America, experts are saying states need to ramp up testing before reopening their economy: READ MORE.
3. Local Headlines round-up:
- This morning, crews are battling a fire in Fort Edward. Here’s what we know.
- Albany Police are currently investigating a homicide that reportedly happened early Sunday morning.
- A 24-year-old woman died in a fire on Mangam Street in Cohoes on Saturday. She was in the home by herself.
- Crews of firefighters received reports of a structure fire on Main Street in Ravena around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. As of 11:30 p.m., they remained on the scene, and firefighters say it was a difficult fire to put out.
- Officials say a Pittsfield man died in a single-car crash after failing to negotiate a turn Saturday afternoon.
- New York to allow private golf courses to admit golfers: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo clarified Saturday that private golf courses may allow golfers.
- City of Schenectady suspends metered parking payments: A new emergency order was given on Friday to suspend all metered parking payments in the City of Schenectady according to Mayor Gary McCarthy.
- Stefanik announced Glens Falls to receive $3.4 million in transit funding: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced Friday that the city of Glens Falls would receive $3,458,374 in Federal Transit Administration funding as part of the CARES act.
4. Man disguised as police officer kills 16 in Canada’s deadliest shooting rampage in 30 years: A gunman disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires in a rampage across the Canadian province of Nova Scotia that killed 16 people, the deadliest such attack in the country’s history. Officials said Sunday the suspected shooter was also dead. FIND OUT MORE.
5. Global Citizen announces more than $127M in relief: Dozens of celebrities and musicians came together Saturday for a night of solidarity and support for the healthcare workers fighting in the front-lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Together the worldwide concert raised more than $127 million. READ MORE
Many great things happening in the Capital Region….
- This couple bought bikes from the Schenectady Police Department to restore and give out to those in need in Sharon Springs.
- Feed Albany, Inc. is now registered as a charity organization in New York State. Since launching in March as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, the newly-minted charity has received over $70,000 worth of donations, most recently from the United Way of the Greater Capital Region. Visit Feed Albany’s website to sign up if you need help finding or providing food for yourself or your family.
- 4000+ thank you meals donated to Albany Med coronavirus response staff: It took less than a week for staff at the catering company in Colonie to come up with the single largest food donation to Albany Med — around 4000 meals worth more than $14,000. Find out more about this large donation.