Five Things to know this Monday April 13

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Good Morning, Capital Region. Today is Monday, April 13 and weather will be a big topic of discussion as the day progresses.

The weather will likely cause blackouts, brownouts, and flash flooding which may continue even into Tuesday. Closer to the Great Lakes and the Finger Lakes, the forecast calls for gusts of over 70 miles per hour.

Widespread rain, thunderstorms and high wind gusts are expected throughout the region. For the most up-to-date forecast, make sure to check out the weather blog online: CLICK HERE.

Here’s what you may have missed over the weekend:

Albany Medical Center nurses call on management to supply more PPE: The New York State Nurses Association held an event outside Albany Medical Center Saturday morning to call on management and demand more equipment to protect themselves and their patients.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, nurses have been struggling to obtain personal protective equipment from hospitals. One nurse said both Governor Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump have said the United States has appropriate supplies to be distributed to hospitals in need. The nurses are not receiving the supplies and it’s putting their lives and everyone else’s around them at risk.

For more on the fight for more PPE, CLICK HERE.

There are now two separate homicide investigations underway.

In South Glens Falls, police made an arrest in connection with Saturday morning’s homicide at the Clear View Motel on Saratoga Avenue. READ MORE. In Colonie, police are investigating a fatal shooting which happened Sunday afternoon at the Days Inn at 1606 Central Avenue. READ MORE.

First wave of stimulus payments deposited on Saturday, IRS says :According to a statement from the IRS, the first round payments were deposited to bank accounts on Saturday.

:According to a statement from the IRS, the first round payments were deposited to bank accounts on Saturday. The Department of Labor calling unemployment applicants from private numbers : Calls from the DOL appear as a private number or “Private Caller” from official labor department call centers, because some agents and staffers are telecommuting. The Department says it will call back if someone misses a call.

: Calls from the DOL appear as a private number or “Private Caller” from official labor department call centers, because some agents and staffers are telecommuting. The Department says it will call back if someone misses a call. Albany Fire responds to Easter morning blaze on Dowling Road: The Red Cross gave mental health support and financial assistance for food, shelter, and clothing to seven individuals, including a 5-year-old.

2. Governor Cuomo held briefings over the weekend to update New Yorkers on the latest information. The good news: Number of total hospitalizations from the coronavirus is going down, however the death toll lingers in the 700 range daily.

More funding for states: The National Governor’s Association is pushing for more government assistance because the CARES Act does not offset state shortfalls, Cuomo says. Vice-Chair of the NGA, Cuomo wants $500 billion in aid for all fifty states, pointing out discrepancies between fair stimulus payments. Cuomo’s formula indicates that states like Nebraska, Minnesota, and Montana receive about $300k per case, compared to New York’s $12k per patient. The governor says New York is at a $10 to $15 billion deficit from the virus. Cuomo again pushed to repeal SALT, the State and Local Tax, to help New Yorkers through the pandemic.

The National Governor’s Association is pushing for more government assistance because the CARES Act does not offset state shortfalls, Cuomo says. Vice-Chair of the NGA, Cuomo wants $500 billion in aid for all fifty states, pointing out discrepancies between fair stimulus payments. Cuomo’s formula indicates that states like Nebraska, Minnesota, and Montana receive about $300k per case, compared to New York’s $12k per patient. The governor says New York is at a $10 to $15 billion deficit from the virus. Cuomo again pushed to repeal SALT, the State and Local Tax, to help New Yorkers through the pandemic. Employers must give essential workers face masks: The governor announced an executive order directing employers to give a face covering or mask to essential workers who are directly interacting with the public.

The governor announced an executive order directing employers to give a face covering or mask to essential workers who are directly interacting with the public. Push to expand Antibody tests: Cuomo also mentioned an executive order expanding antibody testing—as the state works to bring these tests to scale—to allow greater access to this process.

3. Updated Coronavirus case numbers in the Capital Region:

On Sunday, New York State saw 758 deaths from coronavirus. There are now 9,385 COVID-19 related deaths in the state. There were 188,694 total positive cases of coronavirus in the state as of Sunday morning.

NEWS10 created a spreadsheet to show coronavirus trends over time. We update that information daily based on the numbers given by county officials. For the best representation for coronavirus numbers in your area, we’ll keep you informed at NEWS10.

County by County, we are still seeing an increase in cases. Here are the numbers according to the New York State Department of Health as of Wednesday afternoon.

County Positive Cases Albany 478 Columbia 79 Dutchess 1,838 Fulton 21 Greene 44 Hamilton 3 Herkimer 37 Montgomery 29 Rensselaer 105 Saratoga 196 Schenectady 199 Schoharie 12 Ulster 612 Warren 46 Washington 34

4. St. Peter’s Health Partners using new therapies to treat coronavirus patients: SPHP is the first in the region to use remdesivir, an experimental antiviral drug, in select patients at St. Peter’s Hospital, said Philip Palmieri, M.D., St. Peter’s Hospital’s chief of infectious disease. The World Health Organization has identified remdesivir as one of the most promising treatments in treating COVID-19.

Although traditionally used to treat a variety of rheumatologic diseases, IL-6 inhibitor drugs have been administered to patients at both St. Peter’s Hospital and Samaritan Hospital, said Dr. Palmieri

Three patients in St. Peter’s Hospital’s ICU have been identified as potential recipients of antibody-rich plasma from a donor in New York City. The hospital’s Convalescent Plasma Team will begin administering the treatment in the next few days.

5. Hospitals seek plasma donors who recovered from COVID-19: Albany Medical Center is among the first hospitals in the country approved by the FDA to use convalescent blood plasma therapy to experimentally treat those impacted by COVID-19. The hospital is currently seeking plasma donors who have fully recovered from the virus and have had no symptoms in the last 14 days.

To determine eligibility, people interested can call 518-262-9340.

Moving on to some positive stories in the community…

This local teen channeled her boredom into creativity and made this cute video of how she is practicing social distancing at home.