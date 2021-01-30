One woman dead, four people injured in Central Avenue shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police have opened a homicide investigation after a 32-year-old woman was killed and four other people were injured during a Saturday evening shooting incident on Central Avenue. The homicide victim was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center following the incident.

The four other victims, two women and two men, are boing treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.