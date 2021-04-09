Five displaced after Schenectady fire

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Five people, including three children, have been displaced by a Thursday night fire in Schenectady. The fire broke out at a residence on the City’s Third Street.

The American Red Cross says the children involved are aged five, nine, and 11. The charity is providing aid to the family following the blaze.

Aid provided includes funding for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing. Comfort kits containing personal care items, and emotional support have also been offered.

