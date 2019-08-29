Fitbit launching subscription service

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is gambling his future on the audacious proposition that he can blunt an effort to halt his Brexit plan by simply suspending "the mother of all parliaments" for key weeks ahead of the Oct. 31 departure date.

If Parliament isn't in session, it can't conduct official business and won't be able to take concerted action to prevent him from pushing through a "no-deal" Brexit that would abruptly sever ties between Britain and the European Union if he is unable to reach a new deal by that date.