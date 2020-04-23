First YouTube video posted 15 years ago

(CNN) — Happy anniversary YouTube!

It was 15-years ago this Thursday, that the first video was posted on the social media site.

On April, 23, 2005, a video titled, “Me at the Zoo” was uploaded.

A lot has happened to the video sharing site since then.

YouTube is now a huge part of the internet’s lexicon.

It garners billions of views everyday and has millions of channels and subscribers.

The most popular YouTube creators can even earn a livable income on the site.

Some of them, like singer Justin Bieber and Late Night Show Lilly Singh, have gone on to create blossoming careers away from the platform.

