Live Now
Gov. Cuomo is giving his daily briefing

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

First YouTube video posted 15 years ago

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(CNN) — Happy anniversary YouTube!

It was 15-years ago this Thursday, that the first video was posted on the social media site.

On April, 23, 2005, a video titled, “Me at the Zoo” was uploaded.

A lot has happened to the video sharing site since then.

YouTube is now a huge part of the internet’s lexicon.

It garners billions of views everyday and has millions of channels and subscribers.

The most popular YouTube creators can even earn a livable income on the site.

Some of them, like singer Justin Bieber and Late Night Show Lilly Singh, have gone on to create blossoming careers away from the platform.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak