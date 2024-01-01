TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A historic moment in Troy as Carmella Mantello was inaugurated and officially became the first female mayor of the city. She laid out her plans now that she’s in office.

Mayor Mantello was all smiles as she walked through the crowd and greeted everyone as she made her way to the front.

“Imagine with me a future for Troy that is better, safer, cheaper, cleaner, greener, and more prosperous,” Mantello said during her speech on the rooftop of the Franklin Plaza.

It’s something she’s been dreaming of, for years, being the first woman to serve as mayor of Troy.

“It’s really, really cool to be the first woman mayor of the city of Troy. It’s long overdue, but obviously the proof will be in the pudding,” said Mantello. Among her plans? Removing all lead pipes during her first term.

“I’m going to be very aggressive going after state and federal money,” said Mantello. She plans on hiring a grant coordinator part-time. She also wants to hire multiple contractors to get the job done.

“We need those monies to flow to Troy. The sooner we get them we’ll continue the progress that we’ve already started but obviously we need another $20 million to get it done during the first term,” said Mantello.

But her first matter of business, she said, is boosting the morale of the city staff and filling the current vacancies.

“I’ve only touched the surface, but you are going to hear a lot about overhauling our departments. Code is first and foremost on the list with public utilities,” said Mantello.

Deputy Mayor Seamus Donnelly echoed her concerns and said they want to work quickly to identify and get ahead of potential problems.

“We had a building collapse not too long ago. We have to do an inventory on our troubled properties and really crack down on absentee landlords but really see what is going on with the housing stock right now, what’s the next building that might be a potential problem?” said Donnelly.

Mantello has plans to announce a new city engineer soon, who will head both the Department of Public Works and Code Enforcement.

She said more new hires will be announced this week, including a new employee who will focus on diversity, inclusion and community outreach. Mantello said the new hire will play a role in revitalizing neighborhoods by creating partnerships with neighborhood associations.