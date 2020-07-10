First weekly Friday ‘Eat in the Street’ event in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All summer long, Cohoes restaurants will have outdoor seating on the historic Remsen Street as part of their inaugural “Eat in the Street” event.

On select Fridays, restaurants in Cohoes will provide an outdoor dining experience to help both restaurants and their guests feel safe while enjoying a fun night out.

The even kicks off Friday July 10th and will run through October 2nd, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting.

“For folks who love our downtown Cohoes restaurants and are eager to again patronize them, ‘Eat in the Street’ provides them the added enjoyment of dining al fresco,” said Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler.

The city will close Remsen Street beginning at 3:30 p.m. for restaurants to set up on the designated Fridays. The street will re-open to traffic at 10:00 p.m. Cross streets will remain open to traffic, and parking will be clearly marked.

