ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Witness testimony continued in the New Scotland murder trial Sept. 22. Jacob Klein is accused of killing Philip Rabadi in his home back in April 2022.

During the first week of testimony, we learned more about the process investigators took to obtain a large amount of evidence in this case. Criminal Investigators, from the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, testified about the different locations and methods they used to obtain surveillance video around New Scotland, Miller Road and Central Avenue in Albany.

On Sept. 21, we heard from Uber drivers, business representatives and residents near the Airbnb Klein stayed at, who also submitted their surveillance footage to investigators.

Investigators said they reviewed license plate readers and badge swipes at St. Peter’s Hospital, where Rabadi and his wife, Elana Radin, worked.

Surveillance video is central to the prosecution’s case, showing where Klein allegedly passed by or visited between April 10-13, 2022; the days leading up to and following Rabadi’s death.

During his brief moments of cross-examination, Klein, who is representing himself, questioned the methods of investigation into Rabadi’s murder. He specifically focused on who obtained surveillance video and from where.

Not all of the video has been shown yet in court. So far, the jury only saw surveillance video from houses on Miller Rd of a white truck, similar to the white Dodge Ram Klein rented from Enterprise Car Rentals, and a man going into the Rabadi’s home in the moments leading up to his death.

The trial will resume with more witness testimony Sept. 26.