First Warren County chairwoman replaced by previous chairman’s return

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thursday was not Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty’s first time being sworn in as chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. His swearing-in by New York State Supreme Court Justice Martin Auffredou was a familiar scene; this time, though, the face masks were new.

“I am honored that my colleagues have chosen me to lead our Board of Supervisors,” said Geraghty in a release sent on Thursday. “We have a challenging year ahead of us, and it will take a strong spirit of cooperation among all of us on this board to ensure that our county government is functioning as well as it can in these uncertain times.”

Geraghty, a board member, received the majority of votes from his colleagues to replace chairwoman Rachel Seeber, who did not choose to seek another term. He first sat as board chair from 2013 to 2016, and has also served as Warren County’s budget officer, as well as county administrator from 2016-18. Geraghty has been supervisor in the town of Warrensburg since 2007.

Outgoing chairwoman Rachel Seeber only served one term in the position. In a statement sent on Friday, she said that the decision not to run again was driven in part by the desire to finish her doctorate, a plan delayed by her time as chairwoman.

“While 2021 was a challenging year, I am so proud of the many members of our board working together for the best interests of our community,” Seeber said. “We accomplished many goals. I look forward to continuing to work hard for my community, but also to teaching my college classes, finishing my education as a doctoral candidate, which is now just shy of a few months, and prioritizing those that matter most in my life and should always come first, my family.”

Seeber was the first chairwoman to ever take the seat in a previously male-dominated position at Warren County. She said that, as she leaves, she supports new voices stepping into county government; which is one thing Geraghty’s reappointment does not do.

“While disappointed our new chair is not new leadership and served four years prior as chair, I hope he will implement some of the changes from 2021 moving forward, and will in fact embrace change, communicate with members and the public on a regular basis and provide timely, accurate and important information as chair, while being present in our everyday lives in Warren County,” Seeber said.