First Ulster County vax-to-school scholarship winner, new vaccination pods announced

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first lottery drawing for the Ulster County Vax to School scholarship was held last week. County Executive Pat Ryan announced Saturday Kingston High School sophomore Amani Green has won a two-year scholarship to SUNY Ulster.

Green was entered into the lottery when she was vaccinated against COVID-19 during the County’s Vax to School program last fall. Green, an Honor Roll student, hopes to study nursing and become the first in her family to graduate from college.

“I want to thank SUNY Ulster and Ulster Community College Foundation for their partnership in incentivizing what we know is the clearest path to safely keeping our schools and businesses open: vaccination against COVID-19,” County Executive Pat Ryan said. “I also want to congratulate Amani Green, and recognize her courage and leadership in choosing to get vaccinated. We are proud of Amani, and excited to support her as she pursues her dream to serve her community as a nurse.”

Last fall, County Executive Ryan announced a partnership between the Ulster County Department of Health, the New York State Department of Health, the SUNY Ulster Foundation, and all nine Ulster County public school districts. Part of the statewide Vax to School initiative, vaccination PODs were conducted by the Ulster County Department of Health in each of Ulster County’s nine school district high schools on select weekends during October and November 2021 in an effort to increase vaccination rates among the 12-17-year-old age group. Currently, 75.4% of individuals between the ages of 12-17 have received at least one vaccine dose.

This week, County Executive Ryan announced that a second round of the Vax to School program is launching for Ulster County residents next week. The Ulster County Department of Health will be administering pediatric COVID vaccines to 5-11-year-olds, as well as the vaccine series and boosters to ages 12+ at elementary and high schools around Ulster County.

The Vax to School POD Schedule for pediatric and 12+ vaccines and boosters is as follows:

January 25th, 4:30-7pm, Kerhonkson Elementary School, 30 Academy Street, Kerhonkson

January 27th, 3:30-6pm, Rondout Valley High School, 122 Kyserike Rd, Accord

January 31st, 4-6pm, Grand D. Morse Elementary, 70 Harry Wells Rd, Saugerties

February 1st, 3:30-6pm, Phoenicia Elementary School, 11 School Ln, Phoenicia

February 3rd, 3:30-6pm, Marlboro High School, 50 Cross Rd, Marlboro

February 7th, 4-6pm, Mount Marion Elementary, 744 Glasco Turnpike, Saugerties

“The nine public school districts of Ulster County and Ulster BOCES are excited to continue their enthusiastic support of the County Executive’s Vax to School program. This is a win-win for all of us; students, parents, teachers, and staff,” District Superintendent Ulster BOCES Dr. Charles Khoury said. “Our goal has been and continues to be to do whatever it takes to keep our schools open for in-person instruction while at the same time protecting the health and safety of the over 24,000 students and thousands of teachers and staff who cross our thresholds every day. We encourage parents and caregivers of eligible students to seriously consider taking advantage of this program. This program will move us further along the path of realizing the goal of continuous, uninterrupted in-person instruction for all.”

Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine has expanded. 5-11-year-olds may now receive the Pfizer pediatric vaccine series, and 12-17-year-olds may receive a Pfizer booster, in addition to the Pfizer vaccine series. Eligibility to win the two-year scholarship during the second round of Vax to School lottery will mirror that expanded eligibility, and anyone aged 5-17 may enter to win by filling out a raffle ticket on site at the Department of Health’s Best Buy POD, at any one of the Vax to School PODs, or by filling out the County’s new online form, if vaccinated by a pediatrician, doctor, or pharmacist.

Vaccination appointments are available at VaccinateUlster.com.