First U.S. astronaut launch since 2011 next month

(CNN) — Next month, human spaceflight will return to U.S. soil after nearly a decade.
NASA announced Friday that Space-X will launch two American astronauts to the International Space Station.
Liftoff is scheduled for May 27 from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.
It will be the first time a rocket carries astronauts into orbit from the United States since NASA’s space shuttle program retired in 2011.
It will also be the first crewed mission for Space-X since its founding 18 years ago.
Because of COVID-19, spectators will not be allowed to gather at viewing sites or beaches along Florida’s Space Coast.
Only a limited number of reporters will be allowed on site, and NASA says it will not host any members of the public.
