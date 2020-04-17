Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

First U.S. astronaut launch since 2011 next month

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

A SpaceX Falcon heavy rocket stands ready for launch on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, June 24, 2019. The Falcon rocket has a payload military and scientific research satellites. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(CNN) — Next month, human spaceflight will return to U.S. soil after nearly a decade.

NASA announced Friday that Space-X will launch two American astronauts to the International Space Station.

Liftoff is scheduled for May 27 from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

It will be the first time a rocket carries astronauts into orbit from the United States since NASA’s space shuttle program retired in 2011.

It will also be the first crewed mission for Space-X since its founding 18 years ago.

Because of COVID-19, spectators will not be allowed to gather at viewing sites or beaches along Florida’s Space Coast.

Only a limited number of reporters will be allowed on site, and NASA says it will not host any members of the public.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak